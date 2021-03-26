Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Optical fibers are used to transmit information in the form of light from one place to another. These fibers are used in various applications, which include internet, cable television, computer networking, automotive industry, and medicine and research. An endoscope consists of 2-3 optical cables, of which one carries light into the patient’s body while the other carries reflected light (image of patient’s body) back up to the physician’s eyepiece, which is then displayed on TV monitor.

The global optical fibers in endoscopy market generated $796 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,185 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the study period. This is attributed to rise in geriatric population, which is at a higher risk of diseases such as gastrointestinal conditions, GI cancer, and others. Moreover, rise in adoption of endoscopy due to several benefits such as it reduces the risk of complications, minimal scarring, and reduced hospital stays boost the market for endoscopy, which in turn stimulates the use of optical fibers. However, high are expected to restrain the market growth.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27158

The optical fibers in endoscopy market is segmented based on material, type, and region. By material, the market is categorized into glass optical fibers and plastic optical fibers. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into rigid endoscopy and flexible optical fibers. The rigid endoscopy and flexible endoscopy is further divided into glass and plastic optical fibers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global optical fibers in endoscopy market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

Glass optical fibers (GOF) in endoscopy

Plastic optical fibers (GOF) in endoscopy

By Type

Rigid endoscopy

Glass optical fibers

Plastic optical fibers

Flexible endoscopy

Glass optical fibers

Plastic optical fibers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27158

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

Hoya Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Happersberger otopront GmbH

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

XION GmbH

Cogentix Medical (Vision Sciences Inc.)

Strauss Surgical

Vimex Sp. z o.o.