Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Intel Corporation, Kilopass Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market with its specific geographical regions.

Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) was valued at USD 52.54 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 109.71 billion by 2026, while registering a CAGR of 13.27% during the period of 2021 – 2026

NVM is electrically programmable and erasable to store changes in a particular location within the storage device and able to retain that change even after power outage. Additionally, NVM utilizes user-configurable technology, which does not require periodic refreshment of the memory unlike the volatile memory.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Report are : Intel Corporation, Kilopass Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Micron Technology, Inc., Sandisk Corporation, Sidense Corporation, Crossbar Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Viking Technology, Adesto Technologies Corporation,

Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Research Study Focus on these Types:

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare Monitoring, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise Storage, Industrial, Other

Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:

CTF, RRAM, MRAM, PCRAM

Recent Developments

-In March 2020, Samsung Electronics announced that it has successfully shipped one million of the industry’s first 10nm-class (D1x) DDR4 (Double Date Rate 4) DRAM modules based on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology. The new EUV-based DRAM modules have completed global customer evaluations, and will open the door to more cutting-edge EUV process nodes for use in premium PC, mobile, enterprise server and datacenter applications

-In January 2020, Samsung Electronics announced the release of its latest external storage device – the Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) T7 Touch – which combines sleek, compact design with the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard.

Regional Analysis for Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Table of Contents:

-Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

