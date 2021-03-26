Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Millimeter Wave Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global millimeter wave technology market reached a value of US$ 1.10 Billion in 2020. Millimeter wave (mmWave or MMW) refers to an electromagnetic (radio) wave within the spectrum from 30 to 300 gigahertz (GHz) and wavelength from 1 to 10 mm. It is also classified as the extremely high frequency (EHF) or very high frequency (VHF) by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Radio waves have high atmospheric attenuation due to which they are absorbed by the gases in the atmosphere, resulting in a short-range. They can transfer a bulk of data at high speed and help in increasing the bandwidth capacity, performance, and reliability. As a result, they are used in an array of services and products like point-to-point wireless local area networks (WLANs), radio astronomy, security screening, remote sensing, airport security scanners, and automotive radars.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market Trends:

The rising demand for wireless technologies and high-speed networks represents one of the major growth-inducing factors for the market. Moreover, the continuation of 5G projects by major telecom operators despite the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has provided a thrust to the market growth. For instance, the Government of China supported the aggressive roll-out of high-speed mobile networks by 5G infrastructure telecommunication carriers in April 2020. Besides this, millimeter wave technology is utilized in the healthcare sector in therapies to treat diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular ailment, depression, and gastrointestinal disorders. Furthermore, several industry players are investing in research and development to tap into the potential of millimeter wave technology in sectors like defense and military, and automotive. With the evolution of new technologies, MMW is expected to become an integral part of the next-generation network. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global millimeter wave technology market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Market Summary:

Based on the component, the market has been divided into amplifiers, antennas and transceivers, oscillators, passive components, control devices, frequency converters, and others.

On the basis of the product, the market has been categorized into radar and satellite communication systems, telecommunication equipment, imaging and scanning systems, and others.

Based on the frequency band, the market has been segregated into 30 GHz – 57 GHz, 57 GHz – 96 GHz, and 96 GHz – 300 GHz.

On the basis of the license type, the market has been classified into unlicensed, light licensed, and fully licensed frequency millimeter wave.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into military and defense, healthcare, telecommunication, automotive and transport, electronics and semiconductor, and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America (Canada and the United States), Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and Others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Others), Asia Pacific (India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, China, and Others), and the Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, with some of the key players being Siklu Communication Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, Vubiq Networks Inc., Aviat Networks Inc., AXXCSS Wireless Solutions Inc., L3 Technologies Inc., Millimeter Wave Products Inc., Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd.), NEC Corporation, Farran Technology Ltd., Fastback Networks Inc., and Keysight Technologies Inc.

