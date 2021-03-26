Middle East and North Africa Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Market 2021 Global Outlook- ELAN Media, HyperMedia FZ LLC, Abu Dhabi Media, Dooha Media (Madaeen Al Doha Group)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Middle East & North Africa Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Middle East & North Africa Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Middle East & North Africa Digital Out-of-Home Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 16% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The Middle East & North Africa Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like ELAN Media, HyperMedia FZ LLC, Abu Dhabi Media, Dooha Media (Madaeen Al Doha Group), Emirates NEON Group, Lemma, Miawiah Egypt, Hills Advertising LLC Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– February 2020 – BackLite Media partnered with IQ Data to launch BackLite Intelligence, the regions highly innovative OOH advertising platform to utilize big data on a local scale. The finest technology, deployed across BackLites whole OOH network, will add exemplary value to advertisers across Dubai and Abu Dhabi with an avant-garde audience measurement data, centered around behavioral data linked to the millions of people who see BackLites signs daily.

Market Overview:

– Regionally and globally, Qatar has been on the frontline of a major digital transformation towards safer smart cities. This has been proved through the policy briefs issued by the Arab Monetary Fund, showing that 43% of Qatar cities are smart cities. Also, Dubai and Abu Dhabi lead the position in smart cities in the MENA region.

– The region is also witnessing strategic partnerships and collaborations, which are expected to accelerate the growth of Digital Advertising in the MENA region. For instance, BackLite Media, a premier out-of-home (OOH) advertising company based in UAE, has partnered with IQ Data to launch BackLite Intelligence, the innovative wide-scale OOH advertising measurement platform to utilize ‘big data’ on a local scale.

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Digital OOH Expected to Grow Significantly

– Commercial Digital OOH market is expected to grow with increasing construction of shopping malls, multiplexes, and commercial complexes. Consumers see mall advertising, viewing posters, and digital screens as a prominent way to stay up to date with the latest trends and products.

– Also, Tthe market for commercial digital OOH is anticipated to benefit from digital advertising in stadiums. With the increasing popularity of sports among the audience, the scale with popular sports is being conducted has widened. Following the increase in traction to capture demand for their brand and products, many of the companies are actively spending to advertise in the sports events.

– In November 2019, Adzily, a Cairo-based indoor advertising platform, which is a network of digital ad screens spread across cafes, restaurants, and gyms, that runs ads, raised USD 12.2 million. Also, in January 2020, BackLite Media won an exclusive 5-year deal with Novo Cinemas to supply on-screen advertising and branding for customers across the GCC. Such initiatives by the market players are expected to boost the adoption of Digital OOH for commercial purposes in the region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Middle East & North Africa Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Middle East & North Africa Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

