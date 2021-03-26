MEMS Microphones Market Growth, Enhancements and Technology Advancements 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the MEMS Microphones Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for MEMS Microphones investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The MEMS Microphone Market was valued at USD 1.354 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.702 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The MEMS Microphones market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Vesper Technologies Inc., CUI Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Knowles Electronics LLC, GoerTek Inc., AAC Technologies, New Japan Radio Company Ltd, TDK Corporation, BSE Co. Ltd, Hosiden Corporation, NeoMEMS Technologies Inc. Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– May 2020 – AAC Technologies Holdings announced the opening of a MEMS microphone center in Edinburgh, Scotland, that expands the company’s global footprint and reinforces its leadership position in the design of next-generation microphone system-level solutions. As a globally-focused and internationally diverse company, AAC is committed to developing system-level solutions across the world, wherever talent and expertise can be leveraged.

– November 2019 – Knowles Corporation expanded its partnership with GN Store Nord A/S across its intelligent hearing solutions product lines. This expanded relationship highlights the benefits that GN attains through its significant investment in intellectual property, to develop innovative and differentiated solutions and best-in-class manufacturing. As a result, GN has selected Knowles as a key supplier of balanced armature speakers and MEMS microphones for GN Hearings, continuing the leading-edge technology platforms.

Market Overview:

The application of MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology to microphones has led to the development of small microphones with very high performance. MEMS microphones offer high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), low power consumption, good sensitivity, and are available in very small packages that are fully compatible with surface mount assembly processes. MEMS microphones exhibit almost no change in performance after reflow soldering and have exceptional temperature characteristics.

– The expanding adoption of Voice-enabled smart assistants boosted the adoption rate of the MEMS microphone. Despite the increased adoption of smart speakers with voice control capabilities, the majority of voice assistant usage is expected to occur on smartphones, in contrast to in-home devices. Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management (AFERM) estimates that over 5 billion assistants will be installed on smartphones worldwide by 2022._

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics to Witness Significant Growth

– Consumer electronics is one of the major industries where MEMS microphones have witnessed a significant adoption over the past few years. Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Smart Speakers, Smart TVs, PC Accessories, and Handheld GPS, among others, are considered while evaluating the scope of the studied segment.

– The small size and advancement in their acoustic properties have enabled MEMS microphone in applications, for sharing information by smartphone video or FaceTime. Many of the consumer electronics are enabling voice calls or voice commands, as most of the consumers are habitually communicating and controlling these devices through voice.

– Therefore, many of these smartphones and smart speaker manufacturers are investing in the MEMS microphone market and are trying to develop their customized module, to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, Asia-based Goertek Inc. and AAC Technologies and US-based Knowles were the major suppliers of MEMS microphones to Apple Inc. The companys iPhone X had 4 MEMS microphones: a front-facing top microphone, two front-facing bottom microphones, and a rear-facing top microphone. All four microphones have the same Apple-specific package dimensions, but with a different internal structure.

