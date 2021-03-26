Life Science Instrumentation Market : Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Global Life Science Instrumentation Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global life science instrumentation market for the period 2019 to 2027. Rise in prevalence and incidence rates of chronic infectious diseases, increase in investment by key players, and technological advancements are projected to be major drivers of the global life science instrumentation market during the forecast period.

This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the global life science instrumentation market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on technique, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and profiles of key market players, along with business overview, to project the competitive landscape of the market. The section also provides market attractiveness analysis based on region and market share analysis in terms of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the life science instrumentation market.

Global Life Science Instrumentation Market: Key Segments

Based on technique, the global life science instrumentation market has been segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, clinical chemistry analyzers, flow cytometry, immunoassays, and others. In terms of application, the global market has been divided into research applications, clinical applications, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been divided into research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2019 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.

Global Life Science Instrumentation Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global life science instrumentation market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global life science instrumentation market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., BD, Bruker, and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation.

