Italy Travel Insurance Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Travel insurance covers the cost incurred due to any problematic incidents while traveling. It includes trip cancellation losses, loss of baggage, medical treatment of patients, and loss of travel documents, evacuation, or deportation during an emergency, and some other unavoidable conditions. In the coming years, the Italy travel insurance market is projected to grow at a significant rate owing to its low penetration rate and growth in tourism industry. According to World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), Italy tourism sector will rise by 2.6% in the year 2017, and is expected to contribute around 5.1% of country’s GDP by 2027.

The growth of the travel insurance market is largely attributed to the growth in trend of availing travel insurance as a prerequisite for obtaining Visa to ensure that travelers are adequately covered in case of medical emergencies due to hospitalization in foreign countries and high costs of medical services during travel time.

However, lack of awareness regarding various insurance schemes and benefits of travel insurance are expected to hamper the growth of the Italy travel insurance market. Moreover, relaxed norms and low fluctuation in rates due to large number of competitors have resulted in decline of gross written premium.

The market is segmented based on type of distribution channel, product types, end user, and geography. Based on product type, it is classified into single trip, annual multi-trip, and long stay.

Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into insurance intermediaries, insurance company, bank, insurance broker, insurance aggregators, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into senior citizens, education travelers, backpackers, business travelers, family travelers, and fully independent traveler.

Some of the significant players profiled in the report are Allianz global assistance SAS, AXA Group, DARAG Deutsche Versicherungs- und Ruckversicherungs-AG, Filo Diretto, Generali Group, Gruppo Cattolica Assicurazioni, MAPFRE S.A., Reale Mutua Assicurazioni, and UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. All these key players are involved in various strategic developments, such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisition and others to increase their market penetration in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Single trip travel insurance

Annual multi-trip travel insurance

Long stay travel insurance

By Distribution Channel

Insurance intermediaries

Insurance company

Bank

Insurance broker

Insurance aggregator

Other

By End-User

Senior citizen

Education traveler

Backpackers

Business traveler

Family traveler

Fully independent traveler

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A

Reale Mutua Assicurazioni

Gruppo Cattolica Assicurazioni

DARAG Deutsche Versicherungs- und Ruckversicherungs-AG

Generali Group

Allianz Group

AXA Group

Filo Diretto

MAPFRE SA