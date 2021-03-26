Intraocular Irrigation Solutions Market Pin-Point Analysis for Changing Competitive Dynamics Business Overview and Global Development Trends

Global Intraocular Irrigation Solutions Market: Overview

Intraocular ophthalmic irrigation maintains the natural anatomic and physiologic integrity of eye. Intraocular ophthalmic irrigation finds applications in ophthalmic surgical procedures of the eye as well as to relieve symptoms of eye injury caused by chemicals or allergens. Intraocular irrigation solutions are formulated with chemical composition similar to secretions of the eye to achieve physiological pH of the eye to minimize eye discomfort. These are the first choice of treatment for exposure to irritant chemicals or removal of foreign particles from the eye. Acids and alkalis exposure results in severe eye damage and requires immediate medical intervention. Chemical injuries to the eye can result in temporary or permanent visual impairment. Early treatment can reduce the complications and prevent blindness. Chemical injuries to eye are generally caused at workplace, home, or as a result of criminal attacks. Occupational exposure to the chemicals is a leading cause of eye damage. Out of the total ocular trauma cases, about 20% are caused due to chemical injury.

Global Intraocular Irrigation Solutions Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing industrialization, growing chemical, pharma, biotech, and agricultural industries; and increasing number of employees working in these industries are driving the intraocular irrigation solutions market. According to NCBI, industrial accidents account for 61% of ocular chemical burns. Young children also become victims of accidental exposure to household chemicals. Apart from this, increasing cases of ophthalmic surgeries performed with the help of local anesthesia given in the form of intraocular irrigation solutions is expected to boost the growth of the intraocular irrigation solutions market during the forecast period.

The global intraocular irrigation solutions market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market can be categorized into normal saline solutions, normal saline with sicarbonate, lactated Ringer’s solution, Hartmann’s lactated Ringer’s solution, balanced salt irrigation solution (BSS), and fortified balanced salt irrigation solution (BSS Plus), and medicated irrigation solutions. Normal saline solutions are highly used due to cost effectiveness and easy availability. However, studies show that these are less tolerated due to lower pH values i.e., ranging from 4.5 to 7, resulting in eye discomfort. Combination products of normal saline with sodium bicarbonate have reduced these irritations by increasing the pH values and are now trending in the global intraocular irrigation solutions market. Lactated Ringer’s solution is close to the physiologic pH of the eye i.e., 6.0 to 7.2, causing less discomfort. Medicated intraocular irrigation solutions include delivery of anesthetic drugs such as lidocaine given in the form of irrigation solution, intraocular administration of adrenaline to maintain mydriasis during cataract surgery, inclusion of muscarinic agonists, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, angiostatic steroids, and prostaglandins as classes of drugs that control intraocular pressure, and others. In terms of application, the global intraocular irrigation solutions market can be bifurcated into chemical injury and ophthalmic surgeries. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into cataract surgery, corneal transplant surgery, vitreoretinal surgery, and trabeculectomy surgery for glaucoma. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, emergency care centers, ambulatory care centers, ophthalmic clinics, first aid facilities of industries, and emergency departments, and home care settings.

Global Intraocular Irrigation Solutions Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global intraocular irrigation solutions market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is leading the market for intraocular irrigation solutions owing to presence of key players and rising incidence of ophthalmic surgeries in this region. According to Prevent Blindness American, 17% of the population of the U.S. above 40 years is affected by cataract. Europe is the next largest market for intraocular irrigation solutions due to rising incidence of occupational chemical exposure owing to the presence of pharma, biotech, and agriculture industries. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due increased industrialization and development of health care infrastructure supporting ophthalmic surgeries.

Global Intraocular Irrigation Solutions Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global intraocular irrigation solution market are Novartis AG, Regulatory Pharma Net s.r.l., Bausch + Lomb UK Limited, ALBOMED GmbH, Omeros Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Meditec AG, Omni Lens Pvt. Ltd., Heil Pharma, Cytosol Ophthalmics, and PREVOR, among others.

