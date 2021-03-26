Industrial Flooring Market 2021 Global Insights and Trends- AcryliCon, APPLIED FLOORING, ArmorPoxy, BASF SE

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Industrial Flooring Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Industrial Flooring investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global industrial flooring market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4%, over the forecast period.

The Industrial Flooring market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like AcryliCon, APPLIED FLOORING, ArmorPoxy, BASF SE, Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., Cornerstone Flooring, Elite Crete Systems, Epufloor, Fosroc, Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., MarvelVinyls, nora systems, Inc., Plexi-Chemie Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Stonhard, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Trellborg, Twintec Group Limited Amongst Others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Food and Beverage Industry

– In the food and beverage industry, industrial flooring has a vital role as these spaces have to maintained hygienic from spills, meeting the highest hygienic standards and withstanding extreme thermal, mechanical, and chemical impact and others.

– A combination of chemical resistance, durability, and antistatic features comprising flooring representing a safe working environment are used in the food & beverage industry. The antistatic properties of the flooring system protects electrostatic-sensitive devices and can be used in explosion hazard areas.

– The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has issued stipulations to ensure food factories maintain the highest standards of handling and production. Many of these flooring used in this industry helps maintain non-slip resin nature and are antimicrobial and comply with strict hygiene and safety standards.

– In Japan, The food and beverage industry is expected to reach USD 22,200 million by 2023. This growth is attributed to the increase in demand for packaged food and beverages, coupled with increasing consumers affordability. This expected growth in the food and beverage industry is expected to positively influence the demand for industrial flooring.

– Rapidly increasing population in developing countries like China, India and few other countries are consuming products, such as food, beverages at a rapid pace. This is increasing demand for the establishment of new industries to cater the needs of the growing population thereby creating scope for the application of industrial flooring sin the newly established industries.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Industrial Flooring Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Industrial Flooring Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

