India LED Lighting Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Demands 2021 to 2025| MIC Electronics Ltd., Philips Electronics India Ltd., Osram India Pvt. Ltd

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the India LED Lighting Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for India LED Lighting investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The India LED Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The India LED Lighting market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like MIC Electronics Ltd., Philips Electronics India Ltd., Osram India Pvt. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., InstaPower Ltd., Baja Electricals Ltd., WiproÊConsumer Care &ÊLightingÊLtd., SyskaÊLED Lights Private Limited, Surya Roshni Ltd., Abby Lighting & Switchgear Ltd. Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– March 2020 – Signify announced the completion of the acquisition of Cooper Lighting Solutions from Eaton for USD 1.5 billion. With this acquisition, the company has planned to focus on the innovation of connected lightings and systems. This is estimated to drive the revenue growth of the company in the North American market with an aimed increase in professional revenues from 42% to 53%.

– February 2020 – Signify introduced a new integrated Philips Combo Charge Controller for streetlights, enabling the emergence of a hybrid solar system. With this innovation, the company is aiming at creating a new market for solar powered outdoor lightings in Asia, Africa, South America, Australia, and Spain, where the company has already installed solar-powered lights.

Market Overview:

In the current market state, LEDs have gained a mainstream in the lightings market. key factors behind this are the continuous declining LED prices in the country coupled with favorable government initiatives such as UJALA and SLNP, among others, offering LEDs at a subsidized cost and LED installation projects for streetlights, respectively.

– For instance, in April 2019, under the Indian government’s energy efficiency program, 21 crores of LED bulbs were distributed in the country, which resulted in the saving of INR 11,000 crore for the consumers. State-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), implementing the UJALA scheme for distributing LED bulbs to the consumer, has reduced the procurement price of these lights to INR 38 per unit. The program is aimed at deploying more than 770 million LED lamps across the country, by 2020.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adopting of Energy Efficient Lighting Solutions

– The LED lighting market is significantly influenced by the growing focus on the well being of the environment. Over the years, energy conservation is considered to be one of the most prioritized implementation programs, and the adoption of LED lighting significantly contribute to conserving energy.

– The government of India has implemented effective energy efficiency programs in these recent past years, which are focused on creating an energy service market. The government has initiated the use of bulk procurement of LED lights that have helped the country in accelerating energy saving.

– In January 2020, the Indian Ministry of India has mentioned that the country has installed over 361.3 million LED bulbs distributed across the country and 10.3 million smart LED streetlights were installed under the UJALA and LED Street Lighting National Program, which is estimated to save energy of over 6.97 billion kWh/year. International Energy Agency (IEA) has also welcomed this progress and stated that the country had considered it as an opportunity for the central and state government to gain energy efficiency implementation across the public sector.

