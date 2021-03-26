In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is the process of artificial fertilization which happens outside the women’s body. The egg of the women is surgical removed and are fertilized by a sperm in a laboratory. In vitro fertilization is mainly used by women having a problem in conceiving. However, IVF does not always result in pregnancy and success rate varies from individual to individual. IVF procedures have emerged as a preferable choice for the fertility treatments in clinical industry. The market is poised to witness a remarkable growth, primarily due to the related technological advancements such as pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) and three-parent IVF procedures.

The global IVF market generated a revenue of $9,876 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $19.676 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the analysis period, 2017-2023. The growth of the market is attributed to the reduced conceiving rates, delayed pregnancy, changing lifestyle conditions and fertility disorders are the major factors that drive the market growth. Other factors such as favourable reimbursement scenario and delayed parenthood opted by couples due to professional and financial constraints will also help in the growth of the market. On the other hand, barriers such as ethical concerns in particular countries with respect to IVF, high cost of the IVF procedures followed by low awareness, especially in under-developed economies such as Nigeria are likely to restrain the market growth.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27163

Rising initiatives towards commercialization of cost-efficient treatments and emerging medical tourism, mainly in developing nations would offer lucrative growth opportunities for IVF service providers in future. Further, the growing clinical research initiatives for the development of novel IVF technologies would provide a platform for growth of the global IVF market.

The world IVF market is segmented on the basis of cycle type, end users and geography. Based on cycle types, the market is segmented into fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor) and donor egg IVF cycles. Fresh cycle (non-donor) is both the highest revenue generating segment as well as the highest growing segment as it is the most commonly adopted method in a IVF process due to high success rate. Similarly, by end users, the market is further segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers and clinical research institutes. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the IVF market across major countries with a cross sectional analysis of the number of IVF cycles performed, and total revenue generated during the forecast period

The report helps in understanding the strategies adopted by various IVF clinics and hospitals, in order to gain a higher market share in the global IVF market

Region-wise and country-wise share in the global IVF market is comprehensively analyzed in the report

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and highlighting the market potential for the period of 2017-2023, in terms of value and volume

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world IVF Services market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27163

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Market by End Users

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical centers

Clinical research institutes

Market, By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Russia

Others Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

Korea

Thailand

Others APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa