In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market size to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

In-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) refer to various entertainment solutions provided by airlines to the passengers during a flight. It includes various services, such as audio-video streaming, internet browsing, gaming, text messaging, etc. In-flight entertainment and connectivity services can be used in numerous portable devices without any special adaptations. Such systems also include portable and non-portable hardware devices with wireless and wired options for communication and connectivity. IFEC is used by various commercial and business-chartered planes to improve and enhance the overall travel experience of passengers.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/in-flight-entertainment-connectivity-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Increasing competition between airlines for providing better services and in-flight entertainment solutions is primarily driving the market for IFEC. Furthermore, the growing frequency of long-haul flights and rising passenger demand for seamless connectivity during the flight are also catalyzing the market growth. With the emergence of in-flight internet shopping portals integrated with IFEC system, several airlines are offering various duty-free products to the passengers only for onboard purchase. Additionally, the rising number of partnerships between virtual reality suppliers and airlines for providing in-flight, VR-based experience to their customers is further expected to drive the market for IFEC.

In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BAE Systems Plc

Cobham Limited (Advent International)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Deutsche Lufthansa AG)

Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Corporation)

Rockwell Collins Inc. (United Technologies Corporation)

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Viasat Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of aircraft type, component type, class, technology, end user and region.

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Business Jets

Others

Breakup by Component Type:

Content

Hardware

Connectivity

Breakup by Class:

Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

Breakup by Technology:

Air-to-Ground Technology

Satellite Technology

Breakup by End User:

OEM

Aftermarket

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/in-flight-entertainment-connectivity-market

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

Telehandler Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telehandler-market

Software Defined Networking Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/software-defined-networking-market

Hybrid Cloud Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hybrid-cloud-market

Deodorants Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/deodorants-market

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market



About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group