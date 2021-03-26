Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

The global gynecological cancer drugs market size was valued at $9,269 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $16,107 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Cancer refers to a specific group of disorder, which leads to abnormal cell growth within any part of the body. Gynecological cancer refers to a group of cancers that affect the reproductive organs of a female, such as uterus, endometrium, ovary, peritoneum, fallopian tubes, vagina, vulva, cervix, and muscle & tissue supporting the uterus.

High incidence of gynecological cancers, rise in importance of targeted drug therapies, rise in investment from government, public & private organizations for the development of novel drugs to treat cancer, and increase in risk factors that lead to cancer drive the market growth. However, high cost of drug development and threat of failure & adverse effects of cancer drug therapy restrain the growth of this market. Conversely, advancement of cancer drug research and advent of personalized medicine approach are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on therapeutic modality, indication, and region. Based on therapeutic modality, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and hormonal therapy. The indications segment is categorized into uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, vaginal & vulvar cancer, and cervical cancer. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Analysis by therapeutic modality helps to understand the various types of treatment modalities for treatment of gynecological cancer patients.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Therapeutic Modality

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Hormonal Therapy

By Indication

Uterine Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Vaginal & Vulvar Cancer

Cervical Cancer

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Apotex Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.