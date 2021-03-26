Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2026||Biotronik; General Electric Company; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive Electrophysiology Devices research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This Electrophysiology Devices report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.

Global electrophysiology devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 12.86 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demands for these devices from the variety of developing regions of the world.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electrophysiology devices market are Medtronic; Boston Scientific Corporation; Abbott; Biosense Webster, Inc; Biotronik; General Electric Company; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; MicroPort Scientific Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION; CardioFocus; Stereotaxis, Inc.; Molecular Devices, LLC among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing incidences of arrhythmia in the global population; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing levels of ageing population worldwide; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Innovations in technology and advanced levels of product offerings also acts as a market driver

Lack in the availability of effective pharmaceutical treatments for the various applicable indications can also accelerate this market growth

Market Restraints

Concerns regarding stiff levels of competition resulting in competitive pricing pressure; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulatory compliances regarding the product approval and development; restricts the market growth

Absence of reimbursement scenarios helping in the adoption of these devices also hampers the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Medtronic announced that they had agreed to acquire EPIX Therapeutics, Inc. dealing in the designing of ablation systems for patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmias, along with atrial fibrillation. This acquisition will significantly enhance the portfolio of Medtronic for cardiac ablation devices

In June 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they had agreed to acquire EPD Solutions, dealing in the development of novel systems for image-guided cardiac arrhythmia. This acquisition will help enhance the portfolio of Philips’ interventional imaging systems and associated devices helping enhance their profits in the market

Segmentation: Global Electrophysiology Devices Market

By Application

Treatment Devices Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs) Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Pacemakers Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy-Pacemaker (CRT-P) Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy-Defibrillator (CRT-D) Catheters Cryoablation Electrophysiology Catheters Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Irrigated-Tip Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Conventional Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Others Laser Ablation Systems Microwave Ablation Systems Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories



Diagnostic Devices Holter Monitoring Devices Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices Conventional Electrophysiology (EP) Diagnostic Catheters Steerable Diagnostic Catheters Fixed Diagnostic Catheters Advanced Electrophysiology (EP) Diagnostic Catheters Ultrasound Electrophysiology (EP) Diagnostic Catheters



Electrocardiography (ECG)

Electrophysiology (EP) Mapping & Imaging Systems

Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM)

Others Electrophysiology (EP) Laboratory Devices X-Ray Systems Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems Radiofrequency Ablation Generators Electrophysiology Remote Steering Systems Access Devices Left Trial Appendage (LAA) & Closure Devices Others



By Indication

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Supraventricular Tachycardia

Atrioventricular Nodal Re-Entry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Bradycardia

Others



By End-Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

