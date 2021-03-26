Ginger Oil Market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2030

Ginger Oil Market: Introduction

A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the ginger oil market includes global market analysis and opportunities for 2020-2030. The ginger oil market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2030.

The number of COVID-19 patients is rising rapidly across the globe. The consumption of animal-based products is decreasing, as the number of diseases caused by animals is increasing. Consumers prefer plant-based products to animal-based products, which is beneficial for the ginger oil market.

Due to COVID-19, a large number of countries were in lockdown for the past two to three months and the world is facing economic issues. There is disturbance in supply chain due to lockdowns following which ginger oil market is expected to grow at moderate rate over the next two years.

Demand for Ginger Oil to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Market Players

Key factors influencing the global ginger oil market includes increasing demand in the food & beverages industry. Food and beverage manufacturers are using ginger oil to add unique taste, flavor, and aroma in their products.

The increasing demand for flavored beverages and juices in the global market is also one of the factors influencing the demand from manufacturers to add ginger oil in their products as a natural ingredient or flavor

. On the other side, the demand for ginger oil is also gaining traction from the pharmaceutical industry due to its medicinal properties. Ginger oil helps to relieve muscular pain, aches, cramps, and used in medicines for cold, flu, cough, etc.