Ferroelectric RAM Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ferroelectric RAM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global ferroelectric RAM market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2019. Ferroelectric Random-Access Memory (FRAM), also known as a FeRAM, is a type of memory that utilizes a ferroelectric film instead of a dielectric layer to achieve non‐volatility. It is similar in construction to dynamic random-access memory (DRAM). The memory cell of FRAM is comprised of a bit line and a capacitor connected to a plate. FRAM offers various advantages, such as faster write performance, high endurance, greater data reliability and more write-erase cycles.

Global Ferroelectric RAM Market Trends:

The primary factor impelling the demand for FRAMs is the various advantages offered by them as compared to their conventional counterparts. FRAM technology is embedded in microcontroller units (MCUs) using CMOS-based chips. This requires fewer stages for incorporating flash memory into MCUs, resulting in significant cost reductions. Besides this, it consumes low power as compared to other alternatives. Apart from this, the integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cloud computing solutions with connected devices helps FRAMs in automatic system updates, especially in wireless applications. Moreover, with extensive research and development, manufacturers have designed FRAM-based smart meters to increase their operational life and minimize the overall maintenance costs. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.

Market Summary:

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into serial, parallel and other memories.

On the basis of the application, the market has been categorized into mass storage, embedded storage and others.

Based on the end use, the market has been classified into security systems, energy meters, smart cards, consumer electronics, wearable electronics, automotive electronics and others.

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Infineon Technologies AG, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (Rohm Semiconductor), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated and Toshiba Corporation.

