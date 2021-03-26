Enterprise Wearables Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
Enterprise wearables device is the technology that enables industries to provide advanced high-end user experience to their employees while performing the tasks. The wearable devices are used to access information via connected devices, automatic storage, and activity tracking, which increases the employee’s productivity and enhances its performance. Further, an increased technological convergence, presence of internet mobility, easy access to information from an ERP system using touch, gesture, voice commands, and ambient & glanceable display drive the need for wearable devices in the enterprise. By end user, the market is segmented into manufacturing, healthcare, retail, aerospace & defense, and others. In addition, based on technology, the market is classified into the Bluetooth and Internet of Things (IoT).
Rise in healthcare awareness and increase in mobile penetration drive the demand for the enterprise wearables market. Further, the benefits such as ease of use, flexibility, and convenience fuels the growth of the market. However, high cost of enterprise wearables and rise in data security and privacy concern impedes the market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for enterprise wearables in the emerging market such as China, India, and Brazil owing to increase in health and wellness provides ample of growth opportunity.
The enterprise wearable market is segmented based on product, technology, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into wrist-wear, eye wear, head wear, and others. According to the technology, the market is classified into the Bluetooth, internet of things (IoT). Based on end-user, the market is categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, retail, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in the market are Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Adidas AG, Eurotech S.p.A, Fitbit Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Misfit Inc., and Xiaomi Inc.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study comprises analytical depiction of the global enterprise wearables market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Wrist-wear
Eye wear
Head wear
Others
By Technology
Bluetooth
Internet of Things (IoT)
Bluetooth low energy (BLE)
By End User
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Aerospace & Defense
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Australia
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
Apple Inc
Alphabet Inc
Adidas AG
Eurotech S.p.A
Fitbit Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Sony Corporation
Seiko Epson Corporation
Misfit Inc
Xiaomi Inc