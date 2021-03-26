Dispersing Agents Market Analysis and Research on Chemical Segments 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Dispersing Agents Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Dispersing Agents investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The market for dispersing agents is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 5% globally during the forecast period.

The Dispersing Agents market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Ashland, ATLANTA AG, BASF SE, Clariant, Croda International PLC, ELEMENTS PLC, Evonik Industries AG, King Industries Inc., NICCA CHEMICAL CO. LTD, Rudolf GmbH, Shah Patil & Company, Shubh Industries, Solvay, The Lubrizol Corporation, Uniqchem Amongst Others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing demand from the Paints and Coatings Industry

– Dispersing agents are widely used in the paints and coatings industry, and they are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

– Paints and coatings make the world beautiful as they impart beauty and protection to the things that are valued. Solids, such as pigments and fillers, are the backbone of paints, coatings, and inks and are necessary to be dispersed well in the formulations to provide consistent color, quality, stability, and durability.

– Dispersing agents have been used to wet, disperse, and stabilize the solid pigments in the binder solution and to prevent flocculation. Dispersing agents absorb on the surface of the pigment and keep the particles apart through steric stabilization or electrostatic repulsion and result in controlled flocculation. Dispersing agents provide high gloss, color strength, viscosity, stability, and prevent sedimentation of particles.

– Paints and coatings have a variety of applications, such as wood, floor, automobiles, plastics, marine, industrial, and other coatings. The increase in demand for paints and coatings industry has been driving the growth of the dispersing agents market.

