Disinfection Robot Market Is Driven by Presence of Superior Health Infrastructure, Funding and Investments

Disinfection Robots Market: Outlook

The disinfection robots market may see a silver lining in terms of growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030 on the basis of the soaring demand from diverse applications across the world. Disinfection is the process of killing germs, viruses, and bacteria on various surfaces and places. The robots used for disinfection of surfaces are called disinfection robots.

According to the World Health Organization, traditional cleaning methods are only 60 percent effective. Therefore, to assure full efficacy in terms of disinfection, the use of disinfection robots may see a rise during the forecast period.

Based on technology type, the global disinfection robots market can be segmented into hydrogen peroxide vaporization robot, UV disinfection robot, and others. The use of disinfection robots across a variety of places mainly groceries, warehouses, hospitals, educational institutes, etc. may bring exceptional growth opportunities for the disinfection robots market.

This report on the disinfection robots market provides a bull’s eye view on diverse growth parameters such as key trends, regional assessment, and competitive insights. The report offers a 360-degree assessment of the different aspects of growth. It offers beneficial information to the market stakeholder. The insights enable prediction of the competitive scenario across the forecast period of 2020-2030. The report also offers thorough research on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the disinfection robots market.

Request Brochure of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=78339

Disinfection Robots Market: Funding and Investments

The advent of the COVID-19 outbreak has emerged as one of the prominent growth opportunities for the disinfection robots market. The manufacturers involved in the disinfection robots market are coming up with cutting-edge technologies like UVC light. These developments are attracting considerable investments and funding across various spheres. Here are some major funding and investments undertaken by major organizations and firms around the globe.

Next Generation Manufacturing (NGen), Canada, is co-investing $5 mn in projects related to manufacturing of disinfection technologies to contain the spread of COVID-19

Diligent Robotics, a manufacturer of autonomous robot helper used in hospitals, raised $10 mn in Series A funding

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County recently received around $1.2 mn in Coronavirus Relief Grants from Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board; $248,594 has been allocated for UV robots from the received amount

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Disinfection Robots Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=78339

Disinfection Robots Market: Recent Developments

The advancements in the disinfection robots market are at an all-time high with various companies and organizations designing customized disinfection robots for extensive benefits across various spaces. Here are some important places where the disinfection robots market sees great growth opportunities.

Hospitals: The healthcare sector is more vulnerable to the deadly coronavirus as they are in constant contact with the infected patient.Many hospitals are incorporating disinfection robots for consistent surface disinfection. Terumo announced a partnership with Xenest to offer Lightstrike robots to thoroughly disinfect hospital rooms at one of Singapore’s general hospitals.

Public Spaces: The novel coronavirus is mostly spread across public spaces such as theaters, wards, and corridors. Two hospitals located in East Midlands recently rolled out 5-ft UV disinfection robots powered by battery to disinfect public spaces like theaters and corridors.

Warehouses and Supermarkets: Cleaning of these spaces through traditional methods can prove to be tedious and hence, disinfection robots can be of great help in such places. Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently designed a disinfection robot that can sterilize a 4000 sq.ft warehouse or supermarket in just 30 minutes.

Airports: Large airport terminals can serve as potential spreaders of the novel coronavirus. To contain the spread of COVID-19 at airports, various technologies are being deployed and disinfection robots are one of them. The Gerald.R. Ford International Airport recently deployed a robot that uses a disinfecting solution to sanitize all the high-contact surfaces across the airport such as gates, vending machines, and seating.

Pre Book Disinfection Robots Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=78339<ype=S

Disinfection Robots Market: Geographical Analysis

The disinfection robots market can be geographically segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America may lead the disinfection robots market in terms of regional growth due to the presence of superior health infrastructure. Europe may also serve as a great growth generator due to the implementation of modern technologies at various places.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Medical Bioinformatics Market: https://www.biospace.com/article/medical-bioinformatics-market-shares-and-strategies-of-key-players/

Read our Case study at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/