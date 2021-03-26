Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global digital media adaptor market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. A digital media adaptor (DMA) is an electronic gadget that is utilized for connecting a computer to a home media system. It is used to facilitate the transferring of digital files and audio content to and from electronic and media devices. Consisting of a processor, operating system, in-built Wi-Fi receiver and High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) ports, these adaptors are hassle-free to use and require very less time to install. Also known as digital media receivers (DMR), they can access videos, music, images and text media files while transferring them to the audio or visual (AV) equipment of home media systems.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-media-adaptor-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising popularity of streaming services across the globe. With the inflating disposable incomes of the masses and the escalating sales of high-definition smart TV sets, there has been a rising demand for DMAs to facilitate seamless streaming and uninterrupted user experience. The increasing automation across numerous segments has led to the rapid expansion of smart city projects across the globe. Smart homes utilize various electronic devices and gadgets, including DMAs, that are connected to the home network to communicate with one another. Coupled with the continual developments in the wireless network infrastructure, this is significantly increasing the uptake of DMAs. The market is further driven by the introduction of technologically advanced product variants that offer improved audio transmission and minimal instances of sudden freeze frames. Numerous players are also heavily investing in the development of miniaturized DMAs that are portable and can be mounted on TV sets. For instance, Google, LLC, a multinational key player, is continually upgrading its marketed Chromecast product with improved 4K HDR support and enhanced capabilities. This, coupled with the increasing consumer demand for superior content viewing experience, is providing an impetus to the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the type, the market has been bifurcated into wired and wireless digital media adaptors.

Based on the content, the market has been divided into audio and video.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been classified into online and offline.

Based on the application, the market has been categorized into residential, commercial and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Apple Inc., Archos SA, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), NETGEAR Inc., Roku, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Western Digital Technologies, Inc., and Zyxel Communications Corporation.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-media-adaptor-market

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

Web Content Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/web-content-management-market

Workspace as a Service Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/workspace-as-a-service-market

Wearable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wearable-medical-devices-market

Hemp-Based Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hemp-based-food-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800