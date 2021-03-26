Dental Consumables Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
The global dental consumables market was valued at $38,921 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $55,584 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023. Dental consumables include products such as implants, prosthetics, braces, crowns, dental impression materials, and others. They are used by patients for the treatment of dental disorders such as tooth restoration, problems associated with gingival tissues, dental impairments dental caries, and periodontal diseases.
Rise in prevalence of dental diseases & conditions and increase in geriatric population, which is more prone to dental disorders & tooth loss significantly drive the growth of the global dental consumables market. Moreover, rise in awareness towards oral hygiene, growth in dental tourism, and support from government to promote awareness about dental disorders in the emerging economies supplement the market growth. However, high cost of dental products and limited reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as South Africa and India, and upsurge in the demand for dental cosmetic procedures are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.
The global dental consumables market is segmented on the basis of product and region. Based on product, the market is classified into dental implants, dental prosthetics, endodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, retail dental care essentials, and other dental consumables. Dental implants are bifurcated into root form and plate form dental implants.Dental prosthetics are further divided into crowns, bridges, dentures, abutments, veneers, and inlays & onlays. The bridges segment is subsegmented into three-unit bridges, four-unit bridges, Maryland bridges, and cantilever bridges. Dentures are categorized as complete dentures and partial dentures. Abutments is further segmented into temporary and definitive abutments. Endodontics segment is subdivided into endodontic files, obturators, and permanent endodontic sealers. Endodontic files are divided on the basis of material and type. Materials consist of stainless steel files and alloy files, and type consists of handheld RC files and rotary files. Orthodontics segment is composed of brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances, and ligatures. Among them, brackets are of two types, namely, fixed and removable. Anchorage appliances consist of bands & buccal tubes and miniscrews. Ligatures are of two types, namely, elastomeric ligatures and wire ligatures.
Periodontics segment is bifurcated into dental sutures and dental hemostats. Retail dental care essentials segment is further categorized as dental brushes, specialized dental pastes, dental floss, dental wash solutions, and dental whitening agents. Other dental consumables comprise dental splints, dental sealants, dental burs, dental impression materials, dental disposables, bonding agents, patient bibs, and aspirator tubes & saliva ejectors. The dental burs segment is fragmented into straight, latch type angle, and friction grip angle handpiece shank.
Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
The dental implants & prosthetics market is further segmented on the basis of material into metals, polymers, ceramics, and biomaterials.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental consumables market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.
Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Dental Implants
Root Form Dental Implants
Plate Form Dental Implants
Dental Prosthetics
Crowns
Bridges
Three-unit Bridges
Four-unit Bridges
Maryland Bridges
Cantilever Bridges
Dentures
Complete Dentures
Partial Dentures
Abutments
Temporary Abutments
Definitive Abutments
Veneers
Inlays & Onlays
Endodontics
Endodontic Files (Root Canal Treatment)
By Material Type
Stainless Steel Files
Alloy Files
By Type
Handheld RC Files
Rotary Files
Obturators
Permanent Endodontic Sealers
Orthodontics
Brackets
Fixed
Removable
Archwires
Anchorage Appliances
Bands & Buccal Tubes
Miniscrews
Ligatures
Elastomeric Ligatures
Wire Ligatures
Periodontics
Dental Sutures
Dental Hemostats
Retail Dental Care Essentials
Dental Brushes
Specialized Dental Pastes
Dental Floss
Dental Wash Solutions
Dental Whitening Agents
Other Dental Consumables
Dental Splints
Dental Sealants
Dental Burs
Straight Handpiece Shank
Latch Type Angle Handpiece Shank
Friction Grip Angle Handpiece Shank
Dental Impression Materials
Dental Disposables
Bonding Agents
Patient Bibs
Aspirator Tubes and Saliva Ejectors
Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market, By Material
Metals
Polymers
Ceramics
Biomaterials
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
3M Company
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Danaher Corporation
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
Institut Straumann AG
Ivoclar Vivadent
Koninklinje Philips N.V.
OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd.
Procter & Gamble
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.