Dental Biomaterials Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology

Global Dental Biomaterials Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global dental biomaterials market. A rise in the number of elderly people with oral diseases, increase in implant penetration globally, and a rise in dental tourism across the globe are major drivers of the global market.

The global dental biomaterials market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles with product portfolios to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global dental biomaterials market.

Global Dental Biomaterials Market: Key Segments

The global dental biomaterials market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into bone graft materials, dental membranes, and soft tissue regeneration. The bone graft materials segment has been further segmented into allografts, xenografts, and synthetic. Based on application, the global dental biomaterials market has been categorized into implantology, periodontology, and others. In terms of end-user, the global market has been divided into hospitals and dental clinics. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Dental Biomaterials Market: Regional Outlook

The global dental biomaterials market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global dental biomaterials market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the report are Institut Straumann AG, 3M, Geistlich Pharma AG, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare Services AG), Zimmer Biomet, Biomatlante, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., and ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc.

