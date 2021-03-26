Crown of Feathers Market Size, Share | Growth, Types, Trends, Business Statistics, Top Leaders and Industry Forecast Report 2027

Albany, New York: ResearchMoz.us has announced the addition of a report, titled “Global Crown of Feathers Market Insights, Forecast to 2027”. The report an in-depth assessment of various key factors underpinning the demands in various regions. It offers insights on the product penetration of various channels of distribution for badminton shuttlecock and offers evaluation of their market. The study also takes a closer look at the recent product development trends and guidelines shaping these initiatives. Further, it sheds light on the key drivers and restraints of high- growth regions. Major regions are North America, Asia Pacific, and Central & South America. Key end user segments are sports good stores, supermarkets, and online sales.

The global crown of feathers market is expected to grow at promising pace from 2021 to 2027. The popularity of this racquet sport in various parts of the world especially in Asia has driven the evolution of the market. Over the past few years, the aerodynamics of the shuttlecock has attracted some scrutiny, especially among hobbyists and experienced badminton players. Increasing curiosity of badminton forums has also intrigued manufacturers on the way feathers of goose or duck are plucked and chiseled for making shuttlecocks.

Speculations are rife that the feather are taken only from the left wing of the bird, but the claim is without any substantial scientific or regulatory backing. However, to keep the performance of shuttlecock predictable and reliable for the badminton players, it is imperative that the feathers are taken only from one side of the anatomy of goose or duck—left or right. Some experts contend that left-wing feathers produce the best results, hence are preferred. In any case, the feathers that are plucked must have good curvature. Aim of manufacturers to attain a good curvature in crown of feathers is boosting the market.

Countries where crown of feathers are made promote commercial rearing of goose for the single purpose, albeit arguably. This also forms one of the key dimensions in the evolving crown of feathers market. Countries at the forefront are China, Korea, and India.

Manufacturers in the crown of feathers market are striving to leverage the potential of e-commerce channels to spur sales. The growing popularity of badminton as a sports in Western world is reinforcing the prospects.

However, there are a number of factors that tend to constrain the steady strides the market is expected to take through the forecast period. Proponents of animal welfare such as animal-rights activists have for long reiterated on the agony or pain that geese undergo when their feathers are plucked for a perfect shot in the racquet game. This aside, the growing popularity of synthetic fibers has also altered the trajectory of the crown of feathers market.

Some of the key players in the crown of the feathers market are Wilson Sporting Goods, OLIVER, SOTX, Kawasaki motorcycles, Carlton Sports, Victor, and Li-Ning.

