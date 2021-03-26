COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “COVID-19 Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global COVID-19 diagnostics market to continue its strong growth during the next five years (2021-2026).

COVID-19 refers to a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the newly discovered zoonotic coronavirus. Some common symptoms include fever, dry cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat and body aches. COVID-19 diagnostics include several clinical tests conducted to detect the presence of the viral infection among individuals. The viral infection is generally diagnosed via reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT- PCR), antigen-based and antibody testing. These tests utilize kits and reagents to obtain the sample from oropharyngeal (OP), nasopharyngeal (NP) and nasal swabs, human blood or saliva. They are widely used in hospitals, clinics, laboratories and research and diagnostic centers.

Market Trends:

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 with an alarming increase in the number of coronavirus-infected patients across the globe is primarily impelling the market growth. The proliferating number of daily cases has resulted in the widespread adoption of diagnostic tests for rapid and comprehensive testing to facilitate early treatment for the patients. Additionally, several product innovations, such as the launch of novel antibody and serology test kits for home-testing, that are less time-consuming and can be integrated with software-based programs for accurate results are further augmenting the product demand. Numerous other factors, including the enforcement of favorable government policies to control the further spread of COVID-19 infection and significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructures, are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Holding AG)

Luminex Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Seegene Inc.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, sample type, test type, mode, end use and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Reagents and Kits

Instruments

Others

Breakup by Sample Type:

Nasopharyngeal Swabs

Oropharyngeal Swabs

Nasal Swabs

Blood

Others

Breakup by Test Type:

Molecular (RT-PCR) Testing

Antigen-based Testing

Antibody (Serology) Testing

Others

Breakup by Mode:

Point-of-Care (PoC)

Non-Point-of-Care (Non-PoC)

Breakup by End Use:

Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers and Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

