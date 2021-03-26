COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “COVID-19 Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global COVID-19 diagnostics market to continue its strong growth during the next five years (2021-2026).
COVID-19 refers to a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the newly discovered zoonotic coronavirus. Some common symptoms include fever, dry cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat and body aches. COVID-19 diagnostics include several clinical tests conducted to detect the presence of the viral infection among individuals. The viral infection is generally diagnosed via reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT- PCR), antigen-based and antibody testing. These tests utilize kits and reagents to obtain the sample from oropharyngeal (OP), nasopharyngeal (NP) and nasal swabs, human blood or saliva. They are widely used in hospitals, clinics, laboratories and research and diagnostic centers.
Market Trends:
The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 with an alarming increase in the number of coronavirus-infected patients across the globe is primarily impelling the market growth. The proliferating number of daily cases has resulted in the widespread adoption of diagnostic tests for rapid and comprehensive testing to facilitate early treatment for the patients. Additionally, several product innovations, such as the launch of novel antibody and serology test kits for home-testing, that are less time-consuming and can be integrated with software-based programs for accurate results are further augmenting the product demand. Numerous other factors, including the enforcement of favorable government policies to control the further spread of COVID-19 infection and significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructures, are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Danaher Corporation
- Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Holding AG)
- Luminex Corporation
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Seegene Inc.
- Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, sample type, test type, mode, end use and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Reagents and Kits
- Instruments
- Others
Breakup by Sample Type:
- Nasopharyngeal Swabs
- Oropharyngeal Swabs
- Nasal Swabs
- Blood
- Others
Breakup by Test Type:
- Molecular (RT-PCR) Testing
- Antigen-based Testing
- Antibody (Serology) Testing
- Others
Breakup by Mode:
- Point-of-Care (PoC)
- Non-Point-of-Care (Non-PoC)
Breakup by End Use:
- Laboratories
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers and Clinics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
