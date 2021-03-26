Contrast Injector Systems Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

The global contrast injector systems market was valued at $554.38 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $954.62 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. A contrast injector system is a medical diagnostic device that makes use of a contrast media to create visual representations of the interior of the human body to diagnose, monitor, or treat clinical disorders. The key imaging process includes computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and angiography.

The contrast media enhances the contrast structures or visibility of fluids within the body compared to traditional image processing. For instance, it is used to improve the visibility of blood vessels and gastrointestinal tract. Rapid use of medical imaging process through contrast injectors, such as angiography, computed tomography, and magnetic resonance imaging procedures, drives the contrast injector systems market. In addition, increase in geriatric population coupled with high prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide boosts the growth. However, high cost associated with contrast injector systems, and risks related to injector systems and contrast media are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, the side effects and allergic reactions associated with the use of contrast media hamper adoption of contrast injector systems in emerging economies. Moreover, the rise in healthcare expenditure and emergence of complex diseases in the developing countries may present lucrative opportunities for key market players.

The global contrast injector systems market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into injector systems, consumables, and accessories. Injector systems are further sub segmented into computed tomography (CT) injector systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) injector systems, and angiography injector systems. The consumables segment is subdivided into injector head, syringes, tubing, and other consumables. Injector head is again divided into single head, dual head, and syringeless injector heads. Based on application, the market is categorized into interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, and radiology. Based on end user, it is classified into diagnostic centers, clinics, hospitals, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Injector Systems

CT Injector Systems

MRI Injector Systems

Angiography Injector Systems

Consumables

Injector Head

Single Head Injectors

Dual Head Injectors

Syringeless Injectors

Syringes

Tubing

Other Consumables

Accessories

By Application

Interventional Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

Radiology

By End User

Diagnostics Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Bracco Imaging S.p.A

Bayer HealthCare

Guerbet Group

Medtron AG

Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

GE Healthcare

Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd

Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd

Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd.

VIVID IMAGING

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Imaxeon, Pty Ltd

Network Imaging Systems

IRadimed Corporation

Covidien

Agito Medical

merit medical systems