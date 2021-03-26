Contrast Injector Systems Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
The global contrast injector systems market was valued at $554.38 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $954.62 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. A contrast injector system is a medical diagnostic device that makes use of a contrast media to create visual representations of the interior of the human body to diagnose, monitor, or treat clinical disorders. The key imaging process includes computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and angiography.
The contrast media enhances the contrast structures or visibility of fluids within the body compared to traditional image processing. For instance, it is used to improve the visibility of blood vessels and gastrointestinal tract. Rapid use of medical imaging process through contrast injectors, such as angiography, computed tomography, and magnetic resonance imaging procedures, drives the contrast injector systems market. In addition, increase in geriatric population coupled with high prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide boosts the growth. However, high cost associated with contrast injector systems, and risks related to injector systems and contrast media are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, the side effects and allergic reactions associated with the use of contrast media hamper adoption of contrast injector systems in emerging economies. Moreover, the rise in healthcare expenditure and emergence of complex diseases in the developing countries may present lucrative opportunities for key market players.
The global contrast injector systems market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into injector systems, consumables, and accessories. Injector systems are further sub segmented into computed tomography (CT) injector systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) injector systems, and angiography injector systems. The consumables segment is subdivided into injector head, syringes, tubing, and other consumables. Injector head is again divided into single head, dual head, and syringeless injector heads. Based on application, the market is categorized into interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, and radiology. Based on end user, it is classified into diagnostic centers, clinics, hospitals, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global contrast injector systems market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of products and technologies used globally.
Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Injector Systems
CT Injector Systems
MRI Injector Systems
Angiography Injector Systems
Consumables
Injector Head
Single Head Injectors
Dual Head Injectors
Syringeless Injectors
Syringes
Tubing
Other Consumables
Accessories
By Application
Interventional Radiology
Interventional Cardiology
Radiology
By End User
Diagnostics Centers
Clinics
Hospitals
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
Bracco Imaging S.p.A
Bayer HealthCare
Guerbet Group
Medtron AG
Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG
GE Healthcare
Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd
Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd
Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd.
VIVID IMAGING
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
Imaxeon, Pty Ltd
Network Imaging Systems
IRadimed Corporation
Covidien
Agito Medical
merit medical systems