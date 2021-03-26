Comprehensive Report on Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Clinical Research, Analysis 2021 to 2027

The artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare diagnosis market was valued at US$ 3,639.02million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 66,811.97 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.0% during 2020-2027.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market projects a standardized and in-depth study on the ongoing state of Market, providing basic industry insights such as definitions, classifications, supply chain, applications and industry cost structure. The report precisely delivers productive information about development policies and plans as well as techniques.

Request for sample:

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013617999/sample

Segmentation

Global Analysis By Diagnostic Tool (Medical Imaging Tool, Automated Detection System, and Others);

Application (Eye Care, Oncology, Radiology, Cardiovascular, and Others);

End User (Hospital and Clinic, Diagnostic Laboratory, and Home Care); Service (Tele-Consultation, Tele Monitoring, and Others)

The growth of the market is mainly attributed to factors such rising adoption of AI in disease identification and diagnosis, and increasing investments in AI healthcare startups. However, the lack of skilled workforce and ambiguity in regulatory guidelines for medical software are the factor hindering the growth of the market.

Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is one of the most significant technological advancements in medicine so far. The involvement of multiple startups in the development of AI-driven imaging and diagnostic solutions is the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. China, the US, and the UK are emerging as popular hubs for healthcare innovations. Additionally, the British government has announced the establishment of a National Artificial Intelligence Lab that would collaborate with the country’s universities and technology companies to conduct research on cancer, dementia, and heart diseases. The UK-based startups have received benefits from the government’s robust library of patient data, as British citizens share their anonymous healthcare data with the British National Health Service. As a result, the number of artificial intelligence startups in the healthcare sector has significantly grown in the past few years, and the trend is expected to be the same in the coming years.

Regional analysis

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Get Discount on This Report:

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013617999/discount

Market Report includes major TOC points

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Forecast.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.