Cephalosporin Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
Cephalosporin is a group of semisynthetic, broad-spectrum antibiotics, which is majorly used to treat bacterial infections. It resembles penicillin and hence is used as an alternative for patients who are allergic to penicillin. It is used in the treatment of a variety of clinical conditions, including pneumonia, skin infections, strep throat, staph infections, tonsillitis, bronchitis, otitis media, and gonorrhea. The global cephalosporin market is estimated to reach $1,99,754 million by 2023 from $77,764 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2017 to 2023.
The major factors that contribute to the growth of the cephalosporin market include increase in R&D activities to develop highly efficient & safe drugs; upsurge in use of combination therapies; and rise in incidence of pneumonia, tonsillitis, bronchitis, and gonorrhea. Moreover, increased approvals of drugs and growth in awareness about various infections & antibiotic resistance propel the market growth. However, side effects associated with cephalosporin and development of drug-resistant bacterial strains impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in mergers and acquisition among key vendors and development of combination therapies in untapped market are anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the market growth.
The global cephalosporin market is segmented on the basis of generation, type, route of drug administration, application, and region. Based on generation, the market is divided into first-generation cephalosporin, second-generation cephalosporin, third-generation cephalosporin, fourth-generation cephalosporin, and fifth-generation cephalosporin. By type, it is bifurcated into branded and generics.
Depending on route of drug administration, it is classified into injection and oral. The applications covered in the study include respiratory tract infection, skin infection, ear infection, urinary tract infection, sexually transmitted infection, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Market Segments
By Generation
First-generation Cephalosporin
Second-generation Cephalosporin
Third-generation Cephalosporin
Fourth-generation Cephalosporin
Fifth-generation Cephalosporin
By Type
Branded
Generics
By Route of Drug Administration
Injection
Oral
By Application
Respiratory Tract Infection
Skin Infection
Ear Infection
Urinary Tract Infection
Sexually Transmitted Infection
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
Key market players
The key players operating in this market include
Allergan Plc
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Lupin Limited
Sanofi
Eli Lilly and Company
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Merck & Co., Inc.
Pfizer Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.