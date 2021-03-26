Cephalosporin Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Cephalosporin is a group of semisynthetic, broad-spectrum antibiotics, which is majorly used to treat bacterial infections. It resembles penicillin and hence is used as an alternative for patients who are allergic to penicillin. It is used in the treatment of a variety of clinical conditions, including pneumonia, skin infections, strep throat, staph infections, tonsillitis, bronchitis, otitis media, and gonorrhea. The global cephalosporin market is estimated to reach $1,99,754 million by 2023 from $77,764 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2017 to 2023.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the cephalosporin market include increase in R&D activities to develop highly efficient & safe drugs; upsurge in use of combination therapies; and rise in incidence of pneumonia, tonsillitis, bronchitis, and gonorrhea. Moreover, increased approvals of drugs and growth in awareness about various infections & antibiotic resistance propel the market growth. However, side effects associated with cephalosporin and development of drug-resistant bacterial strains impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in mergers and acquisition among key vendors and development of combination therapies in untapped market are anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the market growth.

The global cephalosporin market is segmented on the basis of generation, type, route of drug administration, application, and region. Based on generation, the market is divided into first-generation cephalosporin, second-generation cephalosporin, third-generation cephalosporin, fourth-generation cephalosporin, and fifth-generation cephalosporin. By type, it is bifurcated into branded and generics.

Depending on route of drug administration, it is classified into injection and oral. The applications covered in the study include respiratory tract infection, skin infection, ear infection, urinary tract infection, sexually transmitted infection, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

By Generation

First-generation Cephalosporin

Second-generation Cephalosporin

Third-generation Cephalosporin

Fourth-generation Cephalosporin

Fifth-generation Cephalosporin

By Type

Branded

Generics

By Route of Drug Administration

Injection

Oral

By Application

Respiratory Tract Infection

Skin Infection

Ear Infection

Urinary Tract Infection

Sexually Transmitted Infection

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key market players

The key players operating in this market include

Allergan Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Lupin Limited

Sanofi

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.