BiPAP Machines Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period 2020-2030

BiPAP Machines: Introduction

BiPAP, also known as bi-level positive airway pressure therapy, is a type of non-invasive ventilation which involves application of pressure while wearing a mask. The mask is connected to a machine that provides pressure.

BiPAP has two different pressures: expiratory positive airway pressure (EPAP) during exhalation and inspiratory positive airway pressure (IPAP) during inhalation. The machine follows natural breathing pattern of the patient, allowing him/her to breath properly, thereby preventing breathing gaps. The machine is easy to transport and lightweight and masks for the device are available in various sizes.

BiPAP therapy is used to treat sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory diseases

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global BiPAP Machines Market

Technological advancement and increase in prevalence of sleep apnea, COPD, asthma, and other respiratory diseases drive the global BiPAP machines market

According to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) survey, in 2017, nearly 22.9 million adults in the U.S. had asthma and around 16.3 million adults were diagnosed with COPD. The survey also stated that nearly 33.2 million adults had chronic lung diseases.

Furthermore, increase in burden of COVID-19 and rise in demand for respiratory devices that aid breathing are projected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period

Sleep Apnea Segment to Account for Major Share of Global BiPAP Machines Market

In terms of Indication, the global BiPAP machines market can be classified into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, asthma, and others

The sleep apnea segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to increase in number of patients using breathing aid for sleep apnea and rise in demand for non-invasive respiratory devices

According to the National Healthy Sleep Awareness Project, in 2014, approximately 25 million people had obstructive sleep apnea disorder. Prevalence of sleep apnea is similar to that of asthma and diabetes in the U.S.

Key Players Operating in Global BiPAP Machines Market

The global BiPAP machines market is highly fragmented, with a large number of domestic players accounting for major market share. Key players operating in the global BiPAP Machines market include:

BMedical

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Respro India

