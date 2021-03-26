Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Mulching is a beneficial technique applied in agricultural fields to cover the topsoil in order to provide a conducive environment for crop production. In this practice, a physical barrier is created to decrease evaporation of soil water. Mulching can be done by use of organic and inorganic materials. This technique is highly advantageous as it assists in weed control, maintains oil structure, and prevents crops from soil contamination. Organic materials used for this process are derived from flora and fauna. Waste produced by organic mulching or biodegradable mulching need not be disposed like in case of waste produced by inorganic mulching. This waste is transformed into carbon dioxide, methane, water, or biomass at the end of its shelf life, thereby benefiting the agricultural soil.

Harmful effects caused by use of inorganic mulching materials on the environment drive the biodegradable mulch films market. Moreover, the stringent government regulations related to acceptable emission levels of mulching materials boosts the growth. However, the high installation cost of biodegradable mulch films impedes this probable growth. Nevertheless, the global population growth leading to high demand for crop production is expected to offer a major growth opportunity for market expansion.

The global biodegradable mulch film market is segmented based on raw material type, crop type, and region. Based on raw material type, it is divided into starch, polylactic acid, polyhydroxyalkanoate, and others. The crop type segment includes fruits & vegetables, grains & oilseeds, and flowers & plants. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study are as follows:

BASF SE

Biobag International As

RKW Group

AEP Industries Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

British Polyethylene Industries Plc

Armando Alvarez Group

Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

Novamont

Xinfu Pharmaceutical

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Raw Material Type

Starch

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Others

By Crop Type

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Oilseeds

Flowers & Plants

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

AB Rani Plast Oy

Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd.

Ira Agrotech & Research Pvt. Ltd.

The Barbier Group

Saurya Poly Pack

