Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
Mulching is a beneficial technique applied in agricultural fields to cover the topsoil in order to provide a conducive environment for crop production. In this practice, a physical barrier is created to decrease evaporation of soil water. Mulching can be done by use of organic and inorganic materials. This technique is highly advantageous as it assists in weed control, maintains oil structure, and prevents crops from soil contamination. Organic materials used for this process are derived from flora and fauna. Waste produced by organic mulching or biodegradable mulching need not be disposed like in case of waste produced by inorganic mulching. This waste is transformed into carbon dioxide, methane, water, or biomass at the end of its shelf life, thereby benefiting the agricultural soil.
Harmful effects caused by use of inorganic mulching materials on the environment drive the biodegradable mulch films market. Moreover, the stringent government regulations related to acceptable emission levels of mulching materials boosts the growth. However, the high installation cost of biodegradable mulch films impedes this probable growth. Nevertheless, the global population growth leading to high demand for crop production is expected to offer a major growth opportunity for market expansion.
The global biodegradable mulch film market is segmented based on raw material type, crop type, and region. Based on raw material type, it is divided into starch, polylactic acid, polyhydroxyalkanoate, and others. The crop type segment includes fruits & vegetables, grains & oilseeds, and flowers & plants. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
BASF SE
Biobag International As
RKW Group
AEP Industries Inc.
Dow Chemical Company
British Polyethylene Industries Plc
Armando Alvarez Group
Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.
Novamont
Xinfu Pharmaceutical
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global biodegradable mulch film market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities.
It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.
In-depth analysis of the key segments helps in locating the attractive markets and their end users.
Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies.
The key players are profiled along with their strategies & developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Raw Material Type
Starch
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Others
By Crop Type
Fruits & Vegetables
Grains & Oilseeds
Flowers & Plants
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
AB Rani Plast Oy
Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd.
Ira Agrotech & Research Pvt. Ltd.
The Barbier Group
Saurya Poly Pack
(The aforementioned companies have not been profiled in the report, but can be included on request.)