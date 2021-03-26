Bifold Doors Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

The global bifold doors market accounted for $9,779 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $13,929 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023. Bifold doors make use of a folding mechanism via presence of multiple hinges applied through numerous panels, leading to formation of doors that co-exist as door-walls system. These doors provide sufficient insulation without compromising the interior temperature of the infrastructure. Bifold doors are applicable as both interior doors and exterior doors such as interior dividers, doors-walls system, patio doors, restaurants, and retail store fronts among others. Moreover, these doors are better suited for larger doors compared to sliding doors, in terms of thickness of the panels and seamless transition between inside and outside of the house.

Rapid urbanization and availability of multiple door options for users drive the market. Moreover, bifold doors in resorts, hotels, and retail store fronts can offer significant view of the outside environment and subsequently enhance the visual aesthetics of the infrastructure. Increase in focus on installing more energy-efficient doors that maintain the insulation and interior temperature of the building is also anticipated to fuel the demand for bifold doors during the forecast period.However, the use of multiple panels for folding mechanism of the doors increases the initial cost of installation of these doors, which is expected to hinder the growth of bifold doors market. Further, the doors require precision and accuracy of placing the pivots or hinges, which can be challenging for do-it-yourself (DIY) users, and further increases the cost of installation through professional services. As a result, providing modular panels and hinges for bifold doors can provide profitable opportunities for the manufacturers.

The global bifold doors market is segmented on the basis of by material, application, end user, and geography. Based on material, the market is divided into wood, metal, glass, vinyl, fiberglass, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into interior doors and exterior doors. Residential and nonresidential end users are studied in this report. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Currently, the global bifold doors market in dominated by key players such as Andersen Corporation, BiFolds BiDesign Ltd., Chase Windows Co., Euramax Solutions Limited, JELD-WEN, Inc., Kloeber, Nana Wall Systems, Inc., Origin Frames Ltd., Pella Corporation, and The Bi-folding Door Company among others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

Wood

Metal

Glass

Vinyl

Fiberglass

Others

By Application

Interior Doors

Exterior Doors

By End User

Residential

Nonresidential

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Andersen Corporation

BiFolds BiDesign Ltd.

Chase Windows Co.

Euramax Solutions Limited

JELD-WEN, Inc.

Kloeber

Nana Wall Systems, Inc.

Origin Frames Ltd.

Pella Corporation

The Bi-folding Door Company