Beach Hotels Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
The global beach hotels market size was estimated to be $163,296 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $201,359 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.2%. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector fosters the demand for hotel industry and substantially beach hotels market.
Beach hotels are the hotels that are positioned on or nearby the seashore or are of sea-facing. Several beach resorts offer private beaches to their tourists with luxurious stay options. These are exceptionally popular among honeymoon couples and offer different activities, which include hiking and surfing, water sports, and biking with facilities, such as physical fitness spa services. Mental rejuvenation is one of the crucial benefits of beach resorts.
Inclination of travelers toward peaceful areas than the crowded places has increased the demand for beach hotels. Factors that are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period include increase in per capita income in the developing countries, rise in purchasing power of people, surge in trend to travel in vacation, and different discounts offered on online booking.
The global beach hotels market is segmented on the basis of type, service type, occupants and region. The beach hotels market on the basis of type is categorized into premium, standard, and budget. Based on service type, it is segmented into accommodation, food & beverage, and others. Based on occupants, the market is furthers segmented into solo, and group travels. Geographically, it is categorized across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The major players profiled in the report are:
ITC Limited
Four Seasons Holdings INC.
IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC)
Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Marriott International, INC.
Shangri-La Asia Limited.
Wyndham Worldwide Corporation
Accor SA
The Indian Hotels Company Limited
Hilton Worldwide Holdings INC.
The Oberoi Group.
KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the beach hotels market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.
Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Material Type
By Type
Premium
Standard
Budget
By Service Type
Accommodation
Food & Beverage
Others
By Occupants
Solo
Group
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
OTHER KEY PLAYERS*:
Dubai Holding LLC
Relais & Chteaux Entreprise
The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd.
Palace Resorts, S.A. de C.V.
*These players are not profiled in this report.