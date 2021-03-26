Automotive Window Films Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2027 Global Automotive Window Films Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, market size, share, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2027.

Global Automotive Window Films Market is valued approximately USD 3.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Window film is a thin film applied to both the interior and exterior of a glass surface. Window films usually consist of PET resin due to its different properties, such as tensile strength, clarity and the ability to adopt different surface treatments. Window film sheet is installed to provide a range of high-value benefits. Window films provide energy savings, neutral carbon footprint, UV protection, glare reduction, safety benefits and an aesthetic appearance owing to technological advances.

Increasing awareness of energy efficient buildings and increasing demand for window films in end-use industries and growing demand for automotive drive automotive window film market growth. It is expected that advances in technologies such as optical multi-layered membrane design, precision coating, and elongated sputtering will foster market growth. The market is primarily driven by increasing production of commercial vehicles. For instance: According to Organization of motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2018, 25136912 units commercial vehicle produce as compare to 23846003 units commercial vehicle in 2017. However, guaranteed issues and limited consumer awareness about window films hamper the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Window Films Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of increase production of commercial vehicles. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, advances in technologies such as optical multi-layered membrane design, precision coating, and elongated sputtering would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Window Films Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Lintec Corporation

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Garware Suncontrol.

Madico, Inc.

SICAN Co. LTD.

Dingxin Films

TOP COLOUR FILM LTD

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Decorative Film

Safety & Security Film

Solar Film

Privacy Film

By Application:

Industrial

Residential

Automotive

Marine

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

