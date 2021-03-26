Automotive Polymer Composites Market Analysis with Research Report 2021 to 2025| Hexcel Corporation, Kolon Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Automotive polymer composites Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Automotive polymer composites investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The market for automotive polymer composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

The Automotive polymer composites market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like BASF SE, Covestro AG, DuPont, Hexcel Corporation, Kolon Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Carbon, Solvay, Teijin Carbon, Toray Advanced Composites Amongst Others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Use of Polymers in Light Vehicle Segment

– The automotive industry has been focusing on vehicle weight reduction for decades as vehicle weight has a direct impact on driving dynamics and fuel efficiency. As per the US Department of Energy (DOE), reducing the weight of vehicles by 10% yields an increase of 6-8% in fuel economy. As governments from around the world are implementing stringent emission regulations and even are planning to set even higher emissions standards in the coming years, the importance of lightweight materials is expected to increase.

– Light vehicles represent an important market for plastics and polymer composites, one that has grown significantly during the last decade. Composites polymers are any combination of the polymer matrix and fibrous reinforcement. The average light vehicle now contains approximately 351 pounds of plastics and polymer composites, 8.8% of the total weight which has grown significantly from about 279 pounds in 2000. Composite polymers usage as a percentage of the total weight is even more in the electric vehicle.

– Major composite polymers used in the automobiles are based on polypropylene, polyurethanes, nylon, polyvinyl chloride, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) and others. The polypropylene and polyurethanes only accounts for more than 40% share in the market studied.

– Hence, Increasing share of plastics in automobiles is expected to boost the automobile polymer composites market.

