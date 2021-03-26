Automotive Glazing Market Trends- Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Product, Top Key Players and Forecast 2027

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2027 Global Automotive Glazing Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, market size, share, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2027.

Global Automotive Glazing Market is valued approximately at USD 0.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The Automotive Glazing is the process of strengthening the glass used in automotive with the help of fast blast cooling process. The rising adoption of polycarbonate glazing in sunroofs and increase in use of polycarbonate glazing as it is lighter in weight than glass are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, flexibility of polycarbonate enables advanced designing in automotive applications and higher use of impact-resistant polycarbonate over glass in off highway vehicles will drive the growth of the market.

Request a sample of this premium report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2942133/?utm_source=ksusentinel.com&utm_medium=AN

Moreover, the introduction of new products and other strategic alliances by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 17th October 2019, SABIC launched new XENOYa?? HTX high-heat polyester-based resin technology responds to vehicle light weighting and electrification trends. XENOYa?? HTX can allow structural reinforcements to go through the e-coat process and maintain their energy absorbing properties and other performance attributes over a wider temperature range. However, low familiarity of engineers in advanced plastic glazing and volatile market and high cost of polycarbonate is the major factor restraining the growth of global Automotive Glazing market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Glazing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing demand from end use industries due to increasing population and urbanization.

Major market player included in this report are:

SABIC

Covestro AG

Teijin Limited

Webasto SE

Trinseo

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Chi Mei Corporation

Free Glass GmbH & Co. KG

KRD Sicherheitstechnik GmbH

The Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Off-highway:

Agricultural Tractors

Construction Equipment

By Application:

Windscreen

Sidelite

Backlite

Front lighting

Rear Lighting

Rear Quarter glass

Sunroof

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Buses

Trucks

By Electric Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

For More Details on this Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-automotive-glazing-market-size-research?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog