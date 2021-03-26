At 4.6% CAGR, Cross linked Polyethylene Foam Market Size to Surpass US$1980 million by 2025

Albany, New York: ResearchMoz.us has announced the addition of a report, titled “Global Cross-linked Polyethylene Foam Market Insights,Forecast to 2027”. The report on the cross-linked polyethylene foam market is a comprehensive assessment of key growth dynamics, promising investment avenues, and the competitive landscape. The study offers a granular analysis of the factors and trends underpinning the high business potential in various applications, such as in construction, automotive parts, anti-static, electronics hardware, and sports and leisure. The study takes a closer look at recent technological developments and product development avenues in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan.

The study offers insights into the trends and opportunities impacting the demand potential in various types of cross-linked polyethylene foams. The cross-linked polyethylene foam market is expected to reach worth of US$1980 million by 2025 end. In 2017, the market stood at US$1390 mn in 2017 and is projected to clock a CAGR of 4.6% during 2018 – 2025.

Growing use of cross-linked foams in applications that mandate cushioning under high load or in case of dynamic loading is one of the key factor behind the evolution of the cross-linked polyethylene foam market. Over the past few years, cross-linked polyolefin foams have witnessed extensive utilization to provide light-weight cushioning in automobiles. This can be attributed to the fact that various cross-linked foams are resistant to impact, abrasion, and compression. The growing trend of making vehicles light-weight and energy-efficient has stimulated automakers to adopt cross-linked polyolefin foams in range of automotive applications.

A wide range of filler applications include foam gap fillers, die-cut gaskets, foam gaskets, anti-rattle pads, door trims, insulation liners, cable supports, acoustic liners, bumper support, and, bonnet insulation.

Growing demand for high-performance products has spurred research and development activities in cross-linked foams, thus catalyzing the growth of the cross-linked polyethylene foam market. Further, manufacturers are utilizing the unique combination of material characteristics of foams. For instance, radiation cross-linked polyethylene foams have gathered traction among manufacturers and end users to their being sound insulation, light weight, shock and moisture resistance.

Advances made in material sciences have led to the growing potential in the cross-linked polyethylene foam market. Growing uptake of these foams in the packaging industry is also bolstering prospects in the market. In recent years, the application areas have expanded considerably, offering new revenue streams for manufacturers. A case in point is the adoption of cross-linked polyethylene foams for plastic pipes in the solar industry. Substantial application of crossed-linked polyethylene foams in packaging and cushioning solutions is boosting the market.

Advancement in vacuum and compression techniques have helped increase the utilization of crossed-linked polyethylene foams in new applications. A part of this can be attributed to the growing application of thermoformed foams. The unique requirement of low weight and high strength foams are driving their demand in flooring applications. Moreover, they are non-corrosive and non-porous. The ease of fabrication is another aspect that will drive the popularity of crossed-linked polyethylene foams in key applications. Growing automotive and engineering applications of these foams is boosting the crossed-linked polyethylene foams market.

Some of the prominent players in the crossed-linked polyethylene foams market are Trocellen GmbH, Primacel, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., W. KPP GmbH, Armacell International Holding GmbH, Kaneka Corporation, and BASF. Some other players include Sing Home Polyfoam, Zhejiang Jiaolian, Dingjian Pakaging, PAR Group, Zotefoams, and Carefoam.

