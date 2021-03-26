Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Display Co., Ltd., Microsoft, SAMSUNG, Sony and more, Future Scope | Forecast 2026

Digital signage is an electronic signage which uses the combination of the hardware and software for displaying the visual information; it has been used in the retail, hospitality, banking and other related sectors for more customer engagement and interaction. Digital signage usually consists of LCD, LED or a similar display system which is connected to the content management system or software that sends the display system the data to be displayed.

Digital Signage is most commonly used for the outdoor marketing and for the real time information to the customers and employees. The information shared on the screen can be static data, charts, graphs, images, videos and/or streaming content. The digital signage is also used for providing the emergency messages, weather reports and detailed information related to the environment.

Asia-Pacific digital signage market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Asia-Pacific Digital Signage market research report is a definitive solution.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Display Co., Ltd., Microsoft, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Planar Systems, Omnivex Corporation, SHARP CORPORATION, NEC Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., Goodview, Scala Digital Signage, Winmate Inc., Keywest Technology, Inc., Cisco, BrightSign, LLC, Barco, ViewSonic Corporation, STRATACACHE, ADFLOW Networks and others.

Segmentation : Global Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Market

Asia-Pacific digital signage market is segmented into five notable segments which are offering, size, product type, application and vertical.

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware is further segmented into display, projectors, media players and mounts & accessories. Software is further segmented into content management system, edge server software and others. Services are further segmented into maintenance & support services, installation services and consulting & other solution. Hardware segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In April 2019, Sony Corporation has announced the launch of the Crystal LED display system which has unique display technology called “CLEDIS which has resolution of 16K by 4K, and the size of the video wall is 19.2m wide and 5.4m height.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into indoor and outdoor. Outdoor segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In March 2017, Omnivex has announced the launch of the digital communications platform, Omnivex Ink which enables quick and easy share secure, personalized, real-time information on any device with the employees and customers.

On the basis of size, the market is segmented into below 32 inches, 32 to 52 inches and above 52 inches. Above 52 inches segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September 2018, Panasonic Corporation has announced the launch of the digital signage solution called SignEdge, an ideal platform which would help the companies to showcase their creative advertising and branding campaigns.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into standalone and video walls. Standalone is further segmented into Kiosks, Menu Boards, Billboards and others. Video walls segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In October 2018, Planar Systems has announced the launch of the indoor and outdoor LED video wall displays which are highly adaptable and quick to install and can be used in applications like in live events, signage and billboards.

On the basis of the vertical, the market is segmented into institutional, commercial, industrial, infrastructural and others. The institutional is further segmented into banking and education. The commercial is further segmented into retail, healthcare, corporate, government, hospitality and others. The infrastructural is further segmented into entertainment and transportation. Commercial segments are likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In March 2019, Planar Systems has been chosen for installing the LED video screens at Park stadium in downtown Portland by Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC. The screens would be used for scoreboard and in-house video capabilities.



Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific Digital Signage market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Digital Signage market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific Digital Signage market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific Digital Signage market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

