Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

The Asia-Pacific cold insulation market was valued at $1,912,720 thousand in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,251,903 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023. Cold insulation is a form of insulation used to avoid heat loss or heat gain to conserve the valuable energy. Cold insulation is applied to a cold surface for the purpose of cold conservation, avoid condensation, and maintain low temperature for process control. These process is used in various sectors such as chemicals, oil & gas, and refrigeration.

The growth of the Asia-Pacific cold insulation market is attributed to industrial expansion, growth in construction industry, and favorable government regulations to promote thermal & cold insulation. Cold insulation acts as a barrier to heat flow and reduces the problem of moisture condensation in cold systems. The market is further driven by its high demand in oil & gas industries and favorable government regulations regarding environment protection.

The Asia-Pacific cold insulation market is segmented based on type, application, and country. Based on type, it is divided into fiber glass, polyurethane foam, polystyrene foam, phenolic foam, rubber, polyethylene foam, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into HVAC, chemicals, oil & gas, refrigeration, and others. Based on country, it is analyzed across China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Myanmar, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

Major market players are as follows:

Kingspan Groups PLC.

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

ITW Insulation Systems

Rockwool International A/S

Covestro Ag (Bayer Material Science)

DowDuPont, Inc.

Dongsung FineTec Co., Ltd.

Armacell International Holding Inc.

Nichias Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the Asia-Pacific cold insulation market.

In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing market estimations for key segments between 2016 and 2023, which assist to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the competitive environment across various regions.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following product benchmarking, positioning, and monitoring the top competitors within the Asia-Pacific region.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Fiber Glass

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Phenolic Foam

Rubber

Polyethylene Foam

Others

By Application

HVAC

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Refrigeration

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Thailand

Philippines

Myanmar

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Other major players in the industry include the following:

KAEFER Isoliertechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Owens Corning

Maghard Insulators Pvt. Ltd.

Fletcher Insulation Pty Ltd.

Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.

*The above list of companies is not profiled in the report, but can be added on request.