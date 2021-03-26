Antibacterial Coatings Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Antibacterial coatings are materials that reduce implants related infections in patients by inhibiting bacterial adhesion, colonization, and proliferation of bacteria on the implant surface and into the surrounding tissues. Medical implants are highly susceptible to infection and may result to risk in surgery. Therefore, treatment with antibacterial coatings provide protection against pathologically relevant strains of bacteria.

The global antimicrobial coatings market for medical implants was $120.22 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $343.16 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 16.1% from 2017 to 2023. Rise in prevalence of implant associated infections, technological advancements in antibacterial coatings, and high adoption of cardiovascular & orthopedics implants drive the market growth. Moreover, increase in geriatric population and rise in burden of bone related disorders and cardiovascular diseases across the globe further drives the market growth. However, time-consuming regulatory approval process and high cost of coating impedes the market growth. Conversely, increase in awareness about implantation surgeries, development of effective antibacterial coating for medical implants, and rise in demand for better healthcare facilities are expected to provide opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global antibacterial coating market for medical implants is segmented based on material, type, and region. Based on material, it is bifurcated into metallic and non-metallic coatings. Metallic coatings are further segmented into silver coatings, copper coatings, and other coatings.

Non-metallic coatings segment is further divided into polymeric coatings and organic coatings. Based on type, the market is divided into orthopedic, dental, neurovascular, cardiac, and other implants. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global antibacterial coating market for medical implants with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Material

Metallic Coatings

Silver Coatings

Copper Coatings

Other Coatings

Non-Metallic Coatings

Polymeric Coatings

Organic Coatings

By Type

Orthopedic Implants

Dental Implants

Neurovascular Implants

Cardiac Implants

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key players profiled in the report:

aap Implantate AG

AST Products, Inc.

BioCote Ltd

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

DOT GmbH

Harland Medical Systems Inc.

Hydromer, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Sciessent LLC

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.