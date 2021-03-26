Anti-melanoma Mab Fragments Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Monoclonal antibody therapy is a kind of immunotherapy that employs (Mab) to bind specifically to target proteins and cells. The binding may then stimulate the immune system of patients in order to kill the unwanted cells. It is feasible to generate a Mab specific to any cell surface target, and therefore a large number of researches are currently being carried out to create monoclonal antibodies for several serious diseases. Mab therapy is used for various diseases such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, Ebola and various types of cancers. Mab therapy can be used in number of ways that include destruction of malignant tumor cells and prevention of tumor growth by blocking specific cell receptors. Monoclonal antibodies (Mabs) are one of the prominent and rapid growing classes of therapeutic proteins, because of excellent biocompatibility and high specificity they can be used in treatment of various severe diseases. Mab therapy is proved to be effective in not only cancer and inflammatory diseases but also in rare diseases such as Crohn’s disease and paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria.

Anti-melanoma mab fragments market can be classified on the basis of:

Type of Mabs

Naked Mabs

Conjugated Mabs

Anti-melanoma Mab Fragments Market – Snapshot

Melanoma is a kind of malignant tumor of epidermal melanocytes that are neuroectodermal in origin. More than 90 % of melanomas are found in skin but they can occur in any tissue that contains melanocytes such as, urinary tract, nasopharynx, oral mucosa and eye. Advancement in the past decade has considerably increased the understanding of the molecular underpinnings of melanoma. Recent development in high-throughput technologies aimed at global molecular profiling, have helped in recognition of gene involved in melanoma pathogenesis. The management of metastatic melanoma is a major clinical challenge due to lack of effective systemic therapies. Blocking of cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated antigen-4 (CTLA-4) has recently been used to enhance cell-mediated immune responses to cancer.

Invasive melanoma is one of the most common cancers in men and women. According to American Cancer Society (ACS) around 8000 Americans die of melanoma annually and around 60,000 new cases of malignant melanoma are diagnosed annually. Caucasians have 10 times greater risk of developing cutaneous melanoma than Hispanic and black population. In addition over the last decades, the incidence of malignant melanoma has increased at an alarming rate of 3% to 8 % per year in the Caucasian population.

Geographically, the Anti-melanoma Mab Fragments Market is segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). In terms of geography, North America accounts for the highest market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe due to highly developed healthcare industry, high disposable income, ongoing clinical trials, and early approval of drugs in the U.S market. However, Asia Pacific market is also witnessing a very positive growth due to high rate of development in healthcare industry, growing medical tourism industry and government initiatives for the development of healthcare industry.

Key Players of Global Anti-melanoma Mab Fragments Market:

The global anti-melanoma mab fragments market is witnessing an admirable growth due to the medical advancements, high number of research activities in this segment and high awareness among people about melanoma. However there are many side effects associated with anti-melanoma mab fragments such as diarrhea, Nausea, vomiting, rashes and acute pancreatitis. The high cost of treatment and the number of side effects associated with treatment are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of anti-melanoma mab fragments market. Some of the major players operating in anti-melanoma mab fragments market are Acorda Therapeutics, Capra Science, EMD Millipore, Maine Biotechnology Services, Inc., OMT Therapeutics, Inc, ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc., WuXi AppTec.

