Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global anesthesia endotracheal tubes market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Anesthesia endotracheal tubes (ETTs) refer to the flexible catheters that are implanted in the trachea to administer anesthesia and maintain the airway passage of lungs in patients who are unconscious or unable to breathe on their own. These tubes also assist in preventing the aspiration of secretions into the lungs while allowing mechanical ventilation to help prevent suffocation. They can either be inserted through the mouth or rooted through the nose into the trachea for anesthesia management. Made from polyvinylchloride (PVC), they are single-use catheters that find extensive applications across the healthcare sector, especially in hospitals and clinics.

Global Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes Market:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of chronic respiratory disorders on the global level. Medical surgeries related to numerous pulmonary diseases, including pulmonary embolism, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders (COPD) and sleep disorders, require the need for anesthesia endotracheal tubes for maintaining an open airway in patients. Coupled with the rising geriatric population across the globe, this is providing a thrust to the market growth. Along with this, the growing incidences of road accidents and the escalating number of trauma cases are also impelling the demand for these tubes. The market is further driven by the rapid outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the growing number of patients who require critical medical care. Moreover, several industry players are continually engaging in the development of innovative product variants that offer enhanced comfort and convenience to the users. They are launching endotracheal tubes with flexible tips that are expected to navigate through fragile airways with minimal discomfort. They are also introducing innovative silver-coated product variants in the market that are anticipated to reduce the risks of developing hospital-acquired infections among patients who are intubated or mechanically ventilated. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include growing investments in the medical sector by various government and private organizations and the continual improvements in the global healthcare infrastructure. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the intubation type, the market has been divided into nasotracheal, orotracheal and hybrid.

Based on the product type, the market has been classified into regular tubes, reinforced/armored tubes, coated tubes and others.

On the basis of the end user, the market has been classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), ConvaTec Group Plc, Fuji Systems Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Intersurgical Inc, Medtronic Plc, Neurovision Medical Products, Sewoon Medical Co., Ltd., Smiths Medical, and Teleflex Incorporated.

