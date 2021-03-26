Africa Water Purifier Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Water purifiers are used to remove biological contaminants, suspended solids, toxins, harmful gases & chemicals, bacteria, fungi, and other such impurities from contaminated water to make it potable. The penetration of water purifiers is relatively higher in developed regions, however majority of the developing countries still do not have access to potable water. Water purifiers have emerged as a primary necessity for consumers in the developing economies where the level of water pollution is high.

The water purifier market is driven by increase in disposable income of customers, rise in incidence of waterborne diseases, rapid industrial development leading to water pollution, and improving health of people. Moreover, developing nations offer lucrative opportunities for market players, as they are characterized by large population and heavy water pollution. However, increase in demand for packaged drinking water pose threat to the growth of the market. Low market penetration in rural areas due to lack of awareness for health and sanitation is expected to pose challenges to the growth of the water purifier market.

The African water purifier market is segmented on the basis of technology, end user, distribution channel, and country. Based on technology, the market is divided into gravity purifier, UV purifier, UF purifier, and RO purifier. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. The market is classified on the basis of distribution channel into retail, direct sale, and online. Based on region, it is analyzed across Equatorial Guinea, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and rest of Africa.

