Acrylic Surface Coating Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Future Scope 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Acrylic Surface Coating Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Acrylic Surface Coating investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global market for acrylic surface coating is expected to register a CAGR of over 4%, during the forecast period.

The Acrylic Surface Coating market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like 3M, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Asian Paints, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, Dow, Jotun, PPG Industries Inc., Sika AG, Solvay, The Sherwin-Williams Company Amongst Others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Building and Construction Sector

– Acrylic surface coatings are widely used in the building and construction sector, because of their inertness and excellent color retention when exposed to outdoor conditions. Acrylics are available in various forms such as emulsions (latex), lacquers, enamels, and powders.

– The chief component of acrylic polymers are acrylic and methacrylic acid which provide a polymer structure that has little tendency to absorb UV light, which increases its resistance to weathering and oxidation than oil-based paints, alkyds, or epoxies due to which its application has increased in buildings & construction sector.

– The Indian government has announced an investment worth USD 31,650 billion for the construction of 100 cities, under the smart cities plan. 100 smart cities and 500 cities are likely to invite investments worth INR 2 trillion (~USD 28.18 billion), over the coming five years creating scope for the application of these acrylic surface coatings.

– Building & Construction industry leads in the utilization of acrylic surface coatings with China, Germany, United States, India, Japan playing a major role in the market.

