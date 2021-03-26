3D Display Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

3D display is an emerging technology increasingly adopted in various fields such as gaming, photography, video, education, defense, and engineering simulation. It is one of the new developments in the electronic industry as it offers a very immersive 3D viewing experience. A 3D display provides three-dimensional visualization and a sense of depth to the viewer. By type, the market is divided into volumetric display, stereoscopic display, and HMD. In addition, based on technology, the market is classified into digital light processing (DLP), plasma display panels (PDP), organic LEDs (OLED), and liquid crystal display (LCDs).

Increase in demand of 3D visualization in the entertainment, gaming, defense, and medical propel the market growth. However, high cost of the 3D display and lack of 3D content hinders the market. Growth in demand for 3D display in TVs, smart phones and health care fuel the market. Furthermore, rise in market of TV, monitor, smartphone, and tablets and scope of 3D display penetration is providing ample of growth opportunity.

The 3D display market is segmented based on types, technologies, access methods, application, and geography. The type segment includes volumetric display, stereoscopic display, and HMD. The 3D volumetric displays are useful in displaying 3D content. The technology segment comprises of digital light processing (DLP), plasma display panels (PDP), organic LEDs (OLED), and liquid crystal display (LCDs). Based on the access method, the market can be classified as screen based display and micro display. The application segment includes TV, smartphones, monitor, mobile computing devices, movie projectors, HMD, and others. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include Sony Corp., Panasonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Corp., Toshiba Corp., Sharp Corp., 3D fusion, 3DIcon, Fujifilm Corp., and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

By Type

Volumetric display

Stereoscopic

HMD

By Technology

DLP

PDP

OLED

LED

By Access Methods

Screen based display

Micro display

By Application

TV

Smartphones

Monitor

Mobile computing devices

Projectors

HMD

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

