3D Display Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
3D display is an emerging technology increasingly adopted in various fields such as gaming, photography, video, education, defense, and engineering simulation. It is one of the new developments in the electronic industry as it offers a very immersive 3D viewing experience. A 3D display provides three-dimensional visualization and a sense of depth to the viewer. By type, the market is divided into volumetric display, stereoscopic display, and HMD. In addition, based on technology, the market is classified into digital light processing (DLP), plasma display panels (PDP), organic LEDs (OLED), and liquid crystal display (LCDs).
Increase in demand of 3D visualization in the entertainment, gaming, defense, and medical propel the market growth. However, high cost of the 3D display and lack of 3D content hinders the market. Growth in demand for 3D display in TVs, smart phones and health care fuel the market. Furthermore, rise in market of TV, monitor, smartphone, and tablets and scope of 3D display penetration is providing ample of growth opportunity.
The 3D display market is segmented based on types, technologies, access methods, application, and geography. The type segment includes volumetric display, stereoscopic display, and HMD. The 3D volumetric displays are useful in displaying 3D content. The technology segment comprises of digital light processing (DLP), plasma display panels (PDP), organic LEDs (OLED), and liquid crystal display (LCDs). Based on the access method, the market can be classified as screen based display and micro display. The application segment includes TV, smartphones, monitor, mobile computing devices, movie projectors, HMD, and others. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players profiled in the report include Sony Corp., Panasonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Corp., Toshiba Corp., Sharp Corp., 3D fusion, 3DIcon, Fujifilm Corp., and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
By Type
Volumetric display
Stereoscopic
HMD
By Technology
DLP
PDP
OLED
LED
By Access Methods
Screen based display
Micro display
By Application
TV
Smartphones
Monitor
Mobile computing devices
Projectors
HMD
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
