Yogurt Powder Market | Latest Current and Future Trends And Regional Growth Forecast By Types And Applications 2027

Yogurt powder, also known as dried yogurt is a dairy product derived by removing water content from yogurt. Yogurt powder has nearly similar nutritional content as that of fresh yogurt. It is rich in vitamin B6, vitamin B12, calcium, vitamin D, protein, and riboflavin, among others. Yogurt powder has a longer shelf life than conventional yogurt and does not require refrigeration. Besides its uses in food, yogurt powder is also used in preparing personal care products such as body wash, soaps, and moisturizers.

An exclusive Global Yogurt Powder Market research report provides depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Leading Yogurt Powder market Players:

ACE International LLP

Almil AG

Ballantyne Foods Pty. Ltd.

C.P. Ingredients Ltd.

Epi Ingrédients

Glanbia Nutritionals

Kerry Inc.

PreGel AMERICA, Inc.

Prolactal GmbH

Schwarzwaldmilch GmbH

MARKET DYNAMICS

The substantial demand for yogurt powder in the food and beverage industry for manufacturing dips, ice cream, and other frozen dairy-based desserts, sauces & gravies, and beverage mixes has propelled the yogurt powder market. Further, the use of yogurt powder as a natural and organic ingredient in the skincare and cosmetic industry owing to its numerous health benefits has augmented the demand for yogurt powder in recent years. Innovations in yogurt powder products, processing technology, and taste profile have contributed to the growth of the yogurt powder market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Yogurt Powder Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the yogurt powder market with detailed market segmentation by nature, product type, flavor, application, and geography. The global yogurt powder market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading yogurt powder market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global yogurt powder market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, flavor, and application. On the basis of nature, the yogurt powder market is segmented into organic and conventional . The yogurt powder market on the basis of product type is classified into skimmed yogurt powder, semi-skimmed yogurt powder , and whole yogurt powder . Based on flavor, the global yogurt powder market is divided into regular and flavored . Based on the application, the global yogurt powder market is divided into food and beverage industry and cosmetics and personal care.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global yogurt powder market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The yogurt powder market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the yogurt powder market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the yogurt powder market in these regions.

