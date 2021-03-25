Wireless Earphone Market To Register Strong Growth of Acceleration On Apple Inc., Skullcandy Inc, GmBH & Co., HTC, Sony Corp., Shure Inc., JVC

The latest report pertaining to ‘Wireless Earphone Market’ provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

Global Wireless Earphone Market is valued at USD 1.93 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3.20 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.53% over the forecast period.

Increasing advent of wireless connectivity, rising smart devices penetration, raising trend for portable music aids, increasing utility of wireless earphones in pulling off physical exercises, surging preference for earphones owing to availability of variety are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Wireless Earphone Market.

Wireless headphones are electronic devices used to listen to music, radio or telephone communications in personal ears. They connect to the device via Bluetooth technology and Wi-Fi. They provide audio output to devices such as TVs, MP3 players, radios, tablets and cell phones. In recent years, the adoption of solutions using wireless technology has increased rapidly as they offer comfort, especially in terms of portability.

Wireless headphones include simple headphones, sports headphones, or in-ear headphones. Wireless headphones are connected to various devices, such as laptops, computers, smartphones, TVs, stereo speakers, etc., via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or NFC technologies. Wireless headphones can send and receive signals without using any type of cable or wire. For headsets with Bluetooth technology, it includes a small computer chip which can establish a connection between the device and the headset. The wireless headset can be connected to multiple devices. It is a rechargeable device with an autonomy of about twenty to thirty hours. They are used for communication, listening to music, playing video games or for various other applications. Wireless headphones also have functions such as noise cancellation, noise isolation and frequency response. The availability of various types of wireless headphones makes consumers more likely to use it.

Global Wireless Earphone Market is segmented on the basis of product outlook, device type, technology and application. On the basis of product outlook, the market is segmented into earphones and headphones. On the basis of device type, market is segmented into in-ear and over-ear. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into ANC, NFMI, smart headphones and Bluetooth. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gaming, gym, sports, fitness, VR, music and media.

The regions covered in this Wireless Earphone market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Wireless Earphone is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South East Asia, Africa, etc.

Wireless Earphone Manufacturers:

Wireless Earphone Market report covers major key players in the market like,

Apple Inc.

Skullcandy Inc

GmBH & Co.

HTC

Sony Corp.

Shure Inc.

JVC

Sennheiser Electronic

Bose Corp.

Harman International

OnePlus

Nokia

LG Electronics

Panasonic

others.

Global Wireless Earphone Market Dynamics-

Increasing advent of wireless connectivity, rising smart devices penetration, raising trend for portable music aids, increasing utility of wireless earphones in pulling off physical exercises, surging preference for earphones owing to availability of variety are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Wireless Earphone Market. As per the statistics from CTIA, around 80% of consumers think that wireless services are a necessity. Also, there are around 5.1 billion mobile users and 89% of people prefer to keep their smartphone in their reach, globally.

Moreover, various attributes of wireless earphones like noise reduction, noise cancellation, frequency response and noise isolation are further boosting its preference. Increasing expenditure capacity of people, and different compatibility capacities carried by wireless earphones that make them suitable for various kinds of smartphones, are other major factors driving the market growth of Wireless Earphone Market.

However, some problems are encountered when using wireless earphones, the major one being distance between the connected device and the earphones and other being rising concerns over hearing aids. Additionally, these portable earphones are expensive than usual earphones with wires. All these factors are expected to hamper the market growth. Based on statistics by WHO, around 1.9 billion people are at a risk of hearing impairments worldwide.

There are multiple growth gateways being opened for wireless earphones, owing to the large preference from youth population, for whom manufacturers are investing hugely in research and development of wireless earphones to keep up with the advanced attributes and fashion demand. Additionally, the era of mass music audiophile is also boosting the demand. These are some of the factors that are expected to foresee a propelling growth for Wireless Earphone market in the coming years.

North America is expected to remain a dominant region in the Global Wireless Earphone Market.

North America is the dominant region in the market with the largest share of the global Wireless Earphone market, the main drivers of regional growth include the widespread adoption of the wireless earphones and increasing investment in ongoing research on the development of various add-ons to supplement the growing demand from youth segment in terms of its features, fashion game and comfort. Moreover, rapid adoption of advanced technology by leading players in Wireless Earphone industry will further add to the market growth in the region. As per the statistics from CTIA, there are more than 400 million mobile devices functional in US, which means the presence of 1.2 wireless devices for each American. Also, there is a noted investment of 25.6 billion USD by wireless provider capitals in 2017. Whereas Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a fastest rate and exhibit a spurring growth in the Wireless Earphone market. Rising technology penetration and number of initiatives taken by the government for development of the countries in APAC region are the engine of industry development. In addition, the region has seen strong adoption of wireless, strong smartphone penetration, growing proliferating of music streaming in major developing economies are providing a growth path for the market.

Global Wireless Earphone Market Segmentation: –

By Product Outlook: Earphones, Headphones

By device Type: In-Ear, Over-Ear

By Technology: ANC, NFMI, Smart headphones, Bluetooth

By Application: Gaming, Gym, Sports, Fitness, VR, Music, Media

By Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

