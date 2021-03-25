Web Content Management Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Web Content Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” finds that the global web content management market size reached US$ 5.4 Billion in 2019. A web content management (WCM) is a set of tools that provides an organization with a way to manage digital information on a webpage through creating and maintaining content without prior knowledge of web programming or markup languages. It also helps to create, change, collect, store and display content on websites. WCM is a subsection of content management that manages the integrity, revisions and lifecycle of information and specializes in content that is specifically designed for the web. Nowadays, WCM is extensively used by businesses to promote their brands, encourage interactions with customers present online, and increase their revenue by delivering personalized content to clients.

Global Web Content Management Market Trends:

WCM is an automated publishing process with plug-ins that can be installed to extend the existing functionality, display content in various languages and enable editors to review and approve content before publication. On account of these features, WCM is widely utilized by multiple organizations across the globe. Besides this, rapid digitalization and emerging online and data-driven digital techniques have increased the need to manage considerable amounts of data effectively and efficiently to meet customer requirements. This has led to the development of several WCM solutions. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as the development of cloud-based WCM solutions, are also providing a positive impact on the market as these solutions enable organizations to improve their productivity. Looking forward, the market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Summary:

Based on the component, the market has been segmented into solutions and services.

On the basis of the deployment type, the market has been bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based.

The market has been classified based on the organization size into large, and small and medium enterprises.

On the basis of the vertical, the market has been categorized into BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, education, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and others.

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Contentful Inc., Crownpeak Technology Inc., Episerver Inc., e-Spirit AG (Adesso AG), International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SDL Plc and Sitecore Corporation A/S.

