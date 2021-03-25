Waste Heat Boiler Market Dynamic Business Environment during 2017 – 2025

The heat generated from waste form various industrial operations can be reused in an effective manner. Generally the waste heat generated gets lost due to irregular way of reusing it, but this can be fixed. The waste heat can be used to heat water in heat boilers or to convert water into steam. There are multiple industries that use steam boilers such as in sewage treatment work, industrial process plants and hospitals. The heat boilers can be used as a source of energy and as a medium of heat while carrying chemical process. In a report by TMR Research, the market is closely studied focusing on how different segments could shape in the near future. It is titled “Waste Heat Boiler Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

This report presents a thorough analytical account of the past and present growth trajectory of the market, presenting forecasts pertaining to the potential future growth dynamics of the market over the period between 2017 and 2025. An account of technological advancements observed in the market in recent years, and trends, drivers, restraints, and regulations impacting the overall development of the market is also included in the report.

The key factor driving the global waste heat boiler market is the rising need for making industrial processes more energy efficient so as to bring down costs and the carbon footprint of industries that depend on energy derived from fossil fuels. Rising energy costs across the globe, which are also compelling industries on reducing their reliance on fossil fuels, are making it necessary for the industrial sector to incorporate ways of utilizing every unit of energy that is otherwise lost.

The market for waste heat boilers has witnessed a vast rise in the number of technologically advanced products available across international markets. Rising demand from rapidly industrializing emerging economies has invited several new companies in regional pockets, leading to an increased level of competition. The rise in competition has led to increased focus of companies on research and development activities, thus positively influencing the overall market.

The report segments the global waste heat boiler market on the basis of several criteria to present a more detailed account of the overall scope of growth of the market. For the report, the market has been segmented based on criteria such as source of waste heat, temperature, and geography. Based on temperature, the market for waste heat boiler is segmented into ultra high, high, and medium. Of these, the segment of high heat is presently the most lucrative as waste heat is generated in the form of high temperature flue gases across most process industries.

On the basis of source, the market has been segmented into segments such as gas turbines, oil engines, steel plants, incinerator exit gases, and cement plant kilns. Of these, the segment of incinerator exit gases is presently the most lucrative owing to the vast rise in investment in the infrastructure of steel, metal, and chemical industries in the past few years.

On the basis of region, the global waste heat market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is identified as the leading revenue contributor in the report.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global waste heat boiler market are Thermax, General Electric, Amec Foster Wheeler, CMI Group, Siemens, and Nooter/Eriksen.

