VOICE ANALYTICS MARKET 2020 IN DEPTH STUDIES WITH TOP VENDORS LIKE MICRO FOCUS; GENESYS; VOCI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; CLARABRIDGE; ZOOM INTERNATIONAL; CALLMINER

Global voice analytics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2265.07 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the awareness amongst consumers regarding the importance of real-time analysis of speech and voice subjects along with various innovations of technologies.

Voice Analytics market research report comprises of several parameters which are thoroughly studied by the experts. To generate the best market research report, a range of objectives of the marketing research are required to be kept in mind. With this market report it becomes simpler for customers to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. Voice Analytics market analysis document helps to provide such market insights by considering all the aspects of current and future market. Businesses can rely upon this top-notch market report to accomplish an utter success. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Voice Analytics market are Beyond Verbal; VoiceSense Ltd.; SESTEK; XDROID; Invoca; audEERING; Micro Focus; Genesys; Voci Technologies, Inc.; Clarabridge; ZOOM International; CallMiner among others.

Global Voice Analytics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing demands of organizations for collection of information and insights from the interactions with customers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising demand for better fraud and risk detection services propels this market growth

Growth of focus of various organizations on improvement of their agent’s performance by consistent monitoring and collecting valuable insights; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing demands for this technology due to surge in the number of call centers globally; this factor is expected to foster the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the inaccurate nature of these analytics services for user authentication along with data privacy threats; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of information amongst various end-users regarding the availability of this technology is expected to restrict the market growth

Large levels of financial costs associated with this technology resulting in complications for attaining return on investments acts as a market restraint

Important Features of the Global Voice Analytics Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Verint; NICE Systems Ltd.; Avaya Inc.; ThoughtSpot Inc.; Uniphore; Calabrio, Inc.; Talkdesk, Inc; RankMiner; VoiceBase, Inc.;

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Voice Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Application

Sentiment Analysis

Sales & Marketing Management Customer Experience Management Agent Performance Monitoring Sales Performance Management Competitive Intelligence

Risk & Fraud Detection

Call Monitoring

Others

By Component

Solution

Services Managed Services Professional Services

Support & Maintenance

Consulting Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-Commerce

Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utility

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Voice Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Voice Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Voice Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Float-Zone Silicon

Chapter 4: Presenting Voice Analytics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Voice Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Key Highlights from Voice Analytics Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Voice Analytics industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Voice Analytics market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Voice Analytics report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Provides profiles of major competitors of the market.

Details of their operations, product and services.

Recent developments and key financial metrics.

