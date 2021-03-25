Video Streaming Software Market 2020 | Brightcove IBM, Kollective Technology, Ooyala

The research and analysis conducted in Video Streaming Software Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Video Streaming Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Video Streaming Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global video streaming software market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 19.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the growing prominence in Video as a Service (VaaS) in enterprises and extensive use of videos in the corporate training sessions.

Market Definition: Global Video Streaming Software Market

Video streaming software is software designed specifically for transferring documents to customers using Internet. Consumers need not wait to download the file and then playing it, the software prevents this process. Video streaming software enables customers to view network-wide, real-time content. The size of each data stream relies on different variables such as the actual size of the file, speed of the bandwidth and latency of the network. The user or client player, in turn, decompresses and shows the streamed information, enabling a user to start viewing the file before receiving all the video information or the file.

Market Drivers:

Growing need for transcoding to deliver videos to maximum end-users, drives the market growth

Surging grip of Video as a Service (VaaS) in enterprises, is driving the growth of the market

Increasing demand for online videos and on-demand streaming, is helping the market to grow

Excessive usage of videos in business training, is another factor boosting the market growth

Market Restraints:

Network connectivity and technical difficulties involved in video streaming, hampers the market growth

High cost of content creation, hinders the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Video Streaming Software Market

By Solution

Transcoding and Processing

Video Management

Video Delivery and Distribution

Video Analytics

Video Security

Others

By Service

Professional Services Consulting Services Integration and Deployment Services Training and Support Services

Managed Services

By Streaming Type

Live Streaming

Video on Demand Streaming

Video Streaming Software Agencies,

Direct Travel Suppliers

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Vertical

Broadcasters, Operators, and Media

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Education

Healthcare

Government

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Twitch has launched its own video streaming software. It is the companies first broadcast offering. While the platform is the largest player in the live streaming room around it, its broadcasters from the most prominent makers to the lowest streamers all depends on third-party software to get their streams to spectators. The concept is to make it simpler for fresh streamers to begin on Twitch and, of course, to get more individuals into it.

In March 2017, Brightcove Inc. has partnered with Southern Cross Austereo. Southern Cross Austereo will be using Brightcove’s video cloud platform as their basis for its online video providing. Through Brightcove Video Cloud, SCA now can post videos faster via a solo, combined video platform to achieve its entire content workflow. Brightcove Video Cloud’s custom analytics allow SCA to gain important insights of how its video content is processed across its different brands, along with the Hit Network and Triple M.

Competitive Analysis

Global video streaming software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of video streaming software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global video streaming software market are Brightcove Inc., IBM Corporation, Kollective Technology, Inc., Ooyala, Inc., Panopto, Plantronics, Inc., Qumu Enterprise Video, Sonic Foundry, Vbrick, Wowza Media Systems, LLC, Vimeo, Inc., Muvi LLC, Plantronics, Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft, Twitch Interactive, Inc., Southern Cross Media Group Limited, StudioCoast Pty Ltd., Telestream, LLC, Haivision among others.

The Video Streaming Software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Video Streaming Software market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Video Streaming Software market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Video Streaming Software market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Video Streaming Software. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

