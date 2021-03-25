Video Conferencing Market Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2025

The Video Conferencing market analytical research added to Market Study Report, LLC, is an exhaustive study of the current trends driving this vertical across assorted geographies. Significant details pertaining to the market share, market size, application, statistics, and revenue are summed up in the research study. Also, this study undertakes a thorough competitive analysis of the business outlook, particularly emphasizing growth strategies espoused by market majors.

The Global Video Conferencing Market Analysis, 2020 market research report depicts a deep dive market analysis of statistics of Global Video Conferencing market which consists of Region-wise market size, forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market share of various Levels of components, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Type, Application, End-Use, etc.

According to Research report a??Global Video Conferencing Market Analysis, 2020a??, the video conferencing market across the globe is forecast to grow at the CAGR of 9.50% during 2020-25. The major key factors contributing to the growth of the global video conferencing are the business globalization coupled with the growing need for workforce management from a remote location. Also, the benefits such as time and cost savings on traveling, improved productivity are some of the key factors for the growth in the deployment of video conferencing solutions.

According to Research, the availability of numerous local and foreign players in regions makes the global industry highly competitive. The key players with a considerable share in the industry are Adobe Inc., Array Telepresence Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corporation, Polycom Inc., Vidyo Inc., West Corporation, etc.

The players are launching new products, doing strategic alliances to gain a competitive advantage in the industry. For instance, Plantronics acquired Polycom in 2019, a hardware developer of video conferencing worth USD 2 billion with a focus to strengthen the companya??s video conferencing business. Also, Plantronics launched a Calisto portable USB speakerphone in 2019, with 360-degree audio capability.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global business environment and the organizations allow their employees to work from home for smooth business operations. So, there has been a surge in the demand of Video conferencing solutions, especially highly impacting nations. Therefore, the small-medium business organizations, as well as the employee interaction, would contribute to the demand for the video conferencing solutions for the flexibility and smooth business run which would contribute to the increasing market share in the forthcoming years 2020-25.

Furthermore, the surging demand for video conference solutions from the institutions, hospitals and government & defense for the meetings, seminars, and classes are some of the key factors propelling the demand for video conferencing solutions.

Asia Pacific to Soar with the Highest CAGR in Forthcoming Years

In 2019, North America grabbed the major market share. The surging number of solution providers and emerging startups in countries such as the U.S and Canada are galvanizing the market. Furthermore, the surging adoption of video conferencing in educational sectors and the healthcare sector in the U.S is one of the key contributing factors. Also, the strategic alliances by the international players in the industry to expand geographical coverage in the region is boosting the sales of video conference solutions. For instance, Kinley and a??Pexip ASa?? partnered in 2019 for the expansion of video conferencing business solutions in North America and EMEA. However, APAC is expected to witness a robust growth in the forecast period of 2020-25 owing to the increasing adoption of video conferencing by the small-medium enterprises in the developing countries.

Corporates to Capture Major Market Share

In 2019, the corporates grabbed the major market share and the same trend is expected in the forthcoming years too. The increasing need for reducing operations costs and effective communication from the remote locations are contributing to the increasing market share of corporates. However, the emphasis of players such as Huawei Technologies and Microsoft corporation in the industry to provide video conferencing solutions especially for the corporate are adding pace to the market share growth.

Furthermore, the healthcare sector is adopting video conferencing solutions due to the need for immediate medical assistance from a remote location coupled with the adoption of telemedicine services in countries such as the U.S, China, France, etc. are helping the market share to increase.

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2019, owing to the offering of technologically advanced hardware such as AI and facial recognition in cameras, microphones with better audio quality by the players in the industry. However, the need for consulting on deployment, maintenance, and repair, etc. are generating the need for services in the video conferencing market.

The large enterprises captured the major market share in 2019. The early adoption of any technology to remain upgraded and technologically advanced across industries makes the large enterprises the market dominator. The large enterprises demand cloud adoption due to the geographically scattered business so, it is expected that in the forthcoming years the cloud deployment would dominate.

Furthermore, the telepresence type gathered the major market share in 2019 owing to the benefit such as the ability to support the business enablement, improved productivity, etc. However, the desktop segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the near future due to cost-effectiveness and ease of use, as revealed by the Research research report a??Global Video Conferencing Market Analysis, 2020a??.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report

What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global Video Conferencing Industry? What are the country-wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges and key market trends? What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations, growth drivers and, challenges Global Video Conferencing market? Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in the Global Video Conferencing benchmarking matrix? What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of the Global Video Conferencing market study?

Market Outlook, Segmentation and Statistics

a?? Market Size & Analysis

o By Revenues

a?? Market Share & Analysis

o By Components

i?? Hardware

i?? Camera

i?? Microphone & Headphone

i?? Others

i?? Software

i?? Services

i?? Professional Services

i?? Managed Services

o By Deployment Type

i?? On-Premise

i?? Cloud

o By Enterprise Size

i?? Large Enterprise

i?? Small & Medium Enterprise

o By Type

i?? Telepresence

i?? Integrated

i?? Desktop

i?? Service Based

o By Application

i?? Small Rooms

i?? Huddle Rooms

i?? Middle Sized Rooms

i?? Large Rooms

o By End-Use

i?? Corporate

i?? Education

i?? Healthcare

i?? Government & Defense

i?? BFSI

i?? Media and Entertainment

i?? Others

o By Company

i?? Market Shares, By Revenue

i?? Strategic Factorial Indexing

i?? Competitor Placement in MarkNtel Quadrant

o By Region

i?? North America Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? US Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? Canada Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? Mexico Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? South America Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? Brazil Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? Argentina Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? Europe Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? UK Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? France Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? Germany Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? Italy Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? Spain Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? China Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? Japan Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? India Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? Australia Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? South Korea Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? Middle East and Africa Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? UAE Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? Saudi Arabia Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

i?? South Africa Video Conferencing Market Size, By Revenues (USD Million), 2015-2025F

a?? Global Video Conferencing Market Policies, Regulations, Product Standard

a?? Global Video Conferencing Market Intellectual Property Rights Analysis

a?? Global Video Conferencing Market Hotspots & Opportunities

a?? Competition Outlook

o Competition Matrix

o Company Profiles

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the historical year, base year and forecast year considered in the research report on Global Video Conferencing Market? The historical data has been provided since 2015, while the base year is 2019 and the data is forecast up-to 2025. What are the units or denomination for measuring market value in the report? The market size/industry size or the market value is measured in terms of USD Million. What would be the growth rate or CAGR of Global Video Conferencing Market during 2020-25? The Global Video Conferencing Market is expected to growth at a CAGR 9.50 % during 2020-25. Which region would grab the highest market share during 2020-25? It is forecast that North America will dominate the market with majority market share, with market size registering considerably higher CAGR. Who are the key competitors or players operating Global Video Conferencing market? Adobe Inc., Array Telepresence Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corporation, Polycom Inc., Vidyo Inc., West Corporation, Zoom, etc., are the leading players in the Global Video Conferencing market. Which component type would emerge as an opportunity area for players in Global Video Conferencing Market? Hardware segment is expected to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period and maintain its significant market share. Which End-Use segment would emerge as an opportunity area for players in Global Video Conferencing Market? Corporates grabbed a significant market share continue to grow at a highest CAGR, presenting immense opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of Global Video Conferencing Market.

